Jordyn and Marikay Thompson, owners of Pearl Luvs Earl, pose for a photo at their Wausau store. Photo: Christina Kimball/Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured business is Pearl Luvs Earl, a hidden gem on the city’s near northeast side. This funky, fabulous boutique features affordable women’s apparel in a variety of styles, from classic to boho chic. What’s more, Pearl Luvs Earl offers a collection of sizes that spans from XS to 3X, satisfying a wide range of customers. Jewelry, handbags and other accessories make this a one-stop shop for that perfect outfit, and there are many unique gift items to choose from. Operated by a mother-daughter duo, this boutique is a must for the well-dressed woman who appreciates quality at reasonable prices. Co-owner Jordyn Thompson answered our questions to give readers a glimpse into their day-to-day operations, the history behind the venture and their hopes and dreams for the future.

Q: Who are some of the other principal staff members?

A: Marikay Thompson, our co-owner. She is my mom, business partner, manager, role model, best friend and inspiration. I am so thankful to be on this exciting and sometimes overwhelming adventure of running a small business with my mom! On the bright days we share in the excitement and on the days that are less bright we have each other to lean on for support. I am eternally grateful for all she has sacrificed to make this dream come true for me.

Q: When was your business established, and what prompted you to start?

We opened in September 2016. My Mom and I shared a dream of opening a boutique and we felt there was a niche we could fill by opening Pearl Luvs Earl in Wausau and it turns out, we have.

Q: How did you choose the name of your business? What are you trying to convey?

We are often asked this question and it makes us smile every time! Simply put, the business is named after my grandparents. My great-grandma’s name was actually Margaret, which means Pearl. It always stuck with me so the name is not only sentimental but it rhymes and intrigues everyone who hears about our shop.

Q: Tell us about your business. What products or services do you offer?

Our mission is to offer on-trend, unique clothing for women of all ages, styles and sizes at an affordable price. Clothing that will accentuate the beauty in the women who walk through the door. We carry exclusive brands such as QUDO Jewelry (Interchangeable Jewelry made in Germany), Katie Loxton, Natural Inspirations, Oh My Gauze, Parsley & Sage, Mystree and so many more. We offer a variety of accessories such as jewelry, purses, select footwear and also care body care products (Natural Inspirations – Made in USA with 100% clean and natural ingredients.)

Q: What makes your business unique? What sets you apart?

I believe that what truly sets us apart is not only our hand selected unique merchandise but our excellent customer service. It is important for us to create a friendly, positive and fun atmosphere. It is our passion to help customers find what they’re looking for. It’s so rewarding when customers come in as strangers and leave as friends.

Q: What are you most proud of accomplishing?

I am most proud that we had the courage to open this small business. It takes courage and commitment to open a business.

Q: How have you changed and evolved over time? What’s different now from when you first started?

We have and will continue to evolve as our customer evolves. We listen to our customers. We are always branching out, trying new products and brands which keeps the shop fresh. We base what we order on what our customers want, need and LUV!

Q: What challenges have you had to overcome? Basically, if you had it to do all over again, would you do anything differently?

Owning a small business comes with it’s challenges but we would not change a thing because we have learned from the challenges and grown from them.

Q: What are your hopes and dreams for the future? Where do you see your business in five years? 10?

Our hope and dream for the near-future is to expand into the rest of the warehouse. Our long-term goal is continuing to bring the community a fun and unique shopping experience. We have met such incredible women on this journey and hope to continue to help women find fashions they LUV and feel confident in!

Pearl Luvs Earl Boutique, 2308 N. Third St., Wausau

715•298•6374

pearlluvsearl.com

facebook.com/pearlluvsearl

instagram.com/pearlluvsearlboutique

