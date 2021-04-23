[WAUSAU, WI] — The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin welcomed a new board member beginning their first three-year term in April 2021 and additions to its executive committee. The Community Foundation is pleased to welcome Kathy Drengler to the board.

“We take great pride in recruiting new board members who are elected to strategically invest the gifts of our donors, direct disbursements of the Foundation’s assets, and plan for the community’s long-term good,” said Tim Parker, President/CEO of the Community Foundation. “We feel fortunate to have a wealth of individuals who reflect the strengths of our community.”

Drengler recently retired from her role as vice president of human resources for Greenheck. During her 34-year Greenheck career, she held several positions in both finance and human resources. Kathy has a bachelor’s degree in managerial accounting from UW-Stevens Point, she is a Certified Public Accountant, and a master’s degree in training and development from UW-Stout. She has served on many volunteer boards and service organizations such as the Governor’s Council on Workforce Development, the North Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, the NTC Foundation Board, the Central Wisconsin High School Leadership Board, the Rotary Club of Wausau, and the UW-Stevens Point Chancellor’s Advisory Board.

In addition, the Community Foundation is honored to have Peter Gaffaney serve as chair of the board, succeeding chair Chris Pfender. Gaffaney is senior vice president at Robert W. Baird & Co. He is joined on the Foundation’s executive committee by Ann Werth, retired city administrator, vice chair; Dave Eisenreich, retired business executive, secretary; and Ben Reif, Wausau Coated Products, treasurer.

Returning board members include Lisa Dodson, Medical College Central Wisconsin; Ryan Gallagher, Rocket Industrial; Will Hsu, Hsu’s Ginseng Enterprises; Melissa Kampmann, Ruder Ware; Jeremy Lewitzke, L&S Electric; Steve Schmidt, retired business executive; and Emily Voss, Voss Studios.

The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin is a nonprofit community corporation created by and for the people of north central Wisconsin and exists to enhance the vibrancy of our region.

