(PRESS RELEASE)-The Marathon County Medication Drop Box Program will again join forces with the Wisconsin Department of Justice for their 12th Statewide Medication Takeback Day on Saturday, April 24th, 2021. The goal of these events aim to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the general public about the potential for medication abuse.

The three local police departments within Marathon County participating in this weekend’s event:

? Rothschild Police Department (211 Grand Ave, Rothschild) as a 24/7 location

? Kronenwetter Police Department (1582 Kronenwetter Dr, Mosinee) as a 24/7

location

? Wausau Police Department (515 Grand Ave, Wausau) from 10am-2pm

? Note: Both the medication and sharps drop boxes will be available!

What’s In*…

o Unwanted or expired prescriptions

o Over-the-counter medications

o Pet medications

o Liquids, creams and ointments (in original containers)

O Inhalers

*Note: Residents are asked to taking all pills out of their original bottles and place them in a zip style sealed bag or one of the provided paper disposal bags at any of the drop box locations. Blister packs do not need to be emptied.

What’s Out…

For information on how to manage the items listed below, call the Marathon County Solid Waste Department: 1-877-270-3989 or visit them online at www.marathoncountysolidwaste.org.

o Needles**, syringes**, or IV bags

o Personal care products – such as toothpaste, deodorant, hairspray, etc o Vitamins & supplements

o Medications from businesses such as clinics or group care facilities

**Note: Wausau, Marathon, Edgar and Spencer Police Departments have free community sharps drop boxes available during their regular lobby hours. For more information and community sharps disposal locations visit www.marathoncountysolidwaste.org/sharps.

For residents who cannot make it on April 24th there are permanent medication drop box locations available throughout Marathon County at all local police departments. Rothschild and Kronenwetter Police Departments are open daily (24/7); Everest Metro, Wausau, Colby-Abbotsford, Marathon City, Spencer, Edgar, Stratford, Mosinee, and Athens Police Departments Monday-Friday during regular lobby hours. More details at www.marathoncountysolidwaste.org/pharmaceuticals.

Since January 2010, the Marathon County Drop Box Program has expanded from three permanent medication drop box locations to eleven, and have collected between 1-2 tons every year! Since 2019-2020, the program was also fortunate to expand to add four free permanent sharps disposal locations with the support of local and state funds.

Like this: Like Loading...