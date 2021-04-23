Book of the Month Club: “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel

May 1-31. Stop by our Athens Branch to pick up the May book of the month, along with questions and comments to get you thinking. It’s your own solo book club! Ongoing throughout the month. Call 715-257-7292 for more info.

Stratford Online Book Club Chat: “When Breath Becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi

May 1-31. Take part in an ongoing, monthly chat about a wide range of books with our Stratford Branch staff and other lovers of literature via the social media reading website/app Goodreads! Ongoing throughout the month. Call 715-687-4420 for more info.

Marathon City Book Club: “A Woman is No Man” by Etaf Rum

May 10. Join the Marathon City Branch staff and other book lovers for an engaging discussion of Rum’s 2019 novel. The group may meet outside but attendees can participate virtually, too! Starts at 5:45 p.m. Call 715-443-2775 for more info.

Hatley Book Club: “Becoming” by Michelle Obama

May 11. Take part in a lively discussion of the former First Lady’s memoir with the Hatley Branch staff and other book lovers! Starts at 1 p.m. Call 715-443-2775 for more info. [GoToMeeting (Online)]

Mosinee Book Club: “Before She Knew Him” by Peter Swanson

May 17. Join the Mosinee Branch staff and other book lovers for an engaging, virtual discussion of the May book club selection, “Before She Knew Him,” by Peter Swanson! Starts at 1 p.m. Call 715-443-2775 for more info. [GoToMeeting (Online)]

Like this: Like Loading...