CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Marisnick homered and matched a career high with five RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Milwaukee Brewers 15-2 on Friday for their fourth straight victory.

Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Willson Contreras also connected for Chicago, which was coming off a three-game sweep of the New York Mets. Nico Hoerner had three hits in his first start of the season.

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks (1-2) pitched six innings of two-run ball in his first win of the season. He struck out six and walked one, bouncing back nicely after a rough start against Atlanta.

Milwaukee had won three in a row. Kolten Wong and Billy McKinney hit consecutive homers in the sixth, but that was it for the Brewers’ offense.

Wong finished with three hits in his first game since April 8. He had been sidelined by an oblique injury.

Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson (2-2) departed with right knee discomfort after throwing just 11 pitches.

After Contreras grounded out, Kris Bryant and Rizzo doubled and Báez singled before Anderson was replaced by Josh Lindblom. Marisnick added a three-run double and Hoerner capped Chicago’s six-run first with an RBI double.

Rizzo and Báez hit consecutive homers in the second, and Marisnick added another solo drive in the fourth. Contreras hit his sixth homer off Angel Perdomo in the sixth.

The Brewers gave up 17 hits Friday after allowing 15 hits and three runs during a three-game sweep at San Diego.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Manager Craig Counsell said OF Christian Yelich (lower back) won’t be back Saturday, the first day he is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list. … Milwaukee made room for Wong (left oblique strain) by placing utility player Jace Peterson (left thumb) on the injured list.

Cubs: RHP Shelby Miller (low back strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list, and LHP Kyle Ryan was recalled from the team’s alternate site. Ryan pitched two scoreless innings.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta (2-0, 2.00 ERA) goes on Saturday, making his third start this month against the Cubs. Right-hander Adbert Alzolay (0-2, 6.10 ERA) pitches for Chicago.

