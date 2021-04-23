(MADISON)-The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties. Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather conditions and crew availability.

Regionwide projects are designed to complete similar work types at multiple locations in multiple counties. This allows for the project to be administered and constructed efficiently, under a single contract, rather than several smaller contracts. Information on those projects and their impacts to traffic can be found here: http://projects.511wi.gov/region-wide-nc/

This update can be found online at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

Note: Next week, April 26-April 30, is National Work Zone Awareness Week. In Wisconsin, work zones include major highway construction and rolling maintenance operations as well as emergency response, municipal projects and utility work along local roads. Slow down when you see workers and, if it’s possible, provide additional space by moving over. Visit wisconsindot.gov and search “work zone” for more tips and information.

Adams County

Highway: WIS 13 (NEW)

Location: From the Columbia County line to approximately 1700 feet north of Golden Avenue in the town of Dell Prairie (near Chula Vista)

Schedule: April 28, 2021 to June 3, 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will start to set up traffic control on Wednesday, April 28. Crews will then start concrete sawing for curb and sidewalk removals, install erosion control, remove guardrail and begin excavation for new beam guard.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect median shoulder closures along WIS 13 in the northbound and southbound lanes. This project is also on the detour route for both WIS 82 projects listed below.

Highway: WIS 82

Location: County B to the Marquette County line

Schedule: April 12, 2021 through July 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on the base course and begin concrete paving on Monday, May 3 in the westbound lane from the Marquette/Adams count line to the west.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 is closed to through traffic. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-marquette/

Highway: WIS 82

Location: WIS 13 to County B

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to October 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews are working west to east and continue to remove pavement and crush into base aggregate.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 is closed to through traffic. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13/

Florence County

Highway: WIS 139

Location: Fay Lake Road to the Michigan State line

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to July 2, 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Culvert installation and patching will continue for the next few weeks. Curb and gutter work will occur late in the week.

Traffic impacts: WIS 139 is open to traffic. Motorists will encounter flagging operations and daytime temporary lane shifts.

Iron County

Highway: US 51/US 2 (NEW)

Location: US 2 from State Line Road in town of Kimball to the Michigan State line and US 51 from the rest stop in Hurley through the intersection with US 2

Schedule: May 3, 2021 to October 2021

Description: The project includes removing the existing US 51 overhead structure and replacing the interchange with a single lane roundabout with bypass lanes.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will be placing message signs to provide advance notice to motorists of the project start.

Overall traffic impacts: Work will be done in four stages to maintain through traffic. A temporary intersection will be constructed to the west of the existing overpass. Motorists should expect to encounter single lane closures, width restrictions, and intermittent flagging operations throughout the duration of the project. Businesses within the project limits will have access maintained with gravel entrances for periods of time.

Stage 1 will be completed under lane closures, shoulder closures, and flagging.

Stage 2 will route US 51 traffic onto a temporary roadway with a “T” intersection at US 2 and bi-directional traffic along eastbound US 2. The existing bridge and ramps will be closed.

Stage 3 will continue to utilize the temporary roadway for US51 with bidirectional traffic along westbound US 2.

Stage 4 includes shoulder closures and flagging along US 51 and US 2

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us251rab/

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 52

Location: Scott Street bridge over Wisconsin River

Schedule: April 5, 2021 to June 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews plan to pour concrete on April 26 starting at 7 a.m. and will also continue bridge surface repairs.

Traffic impacts:

Traffic is maintained on a single lane, 14 feet in width on the north side of the Scott Street Bridge. Traffic is open to three lanes past Washington Street.

Pedestrian access is maintained along WIS 52 / Scott Street and the River Edge Parkway. Temporary curb ramps were installed at the west project limits near Washington Street and include temporary crosswalk pavement markings and signing.

Existing on-street parking along the south side of WIS 52 is restricted between 1st Street and N 2nd Street.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis52bus51wausau/

Highway: WIS 153

Location: Old Highway 51 to East View Drive; Northbound and Southbound I-39 ramps at WIS 153; Mosinee

Schedule: May 3, 2021 to mid-June 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will install message boards to provide advance notification of upcoming work to resume on WIS 153 and for advance notification of the nighttime ramp closures.

Traffic impacts: WIS 153 will have single lane closure in the westbound and eastbound lane starting as early as Monday, May 3. Traffic will be shifted into the inside median lanes. The WIS 153 and I-39/US51 northbound and southbound off ramps will be closed for 3 weekday nights each, and the on ramps for a weekday night each between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. During those times traffic will be detoured using I-39/US51 and the next available interchange. These closures will be staggered and will began as early as Monday, May 3. Tentative timelines for the closures are as follows:

Southbound off ramp closure: 3 nights occurring between May 3 and May 6; 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Northbound on ramp closure: 1 night occurring May 5; 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Northbound off ramp closure: 3 nights occurring between May 10 and May 13; 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound on ramp closure: 1 night occurring May 12; 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153marathon/

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV and the bridge over the Wolf River

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to November 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will begin storm sewer installation between Dodge Road and County VV and finish stump removal within the project limits. Crews will also conduct concrete removal and pouring on the Wolf River bridge.

Traffic impacts:

WIS 47 northbound between Duquaine Road and County VV (East) was closed April 12.

Detour is Go Around Road to County VV to WIS 47

Truck and oversized load detour will utilize WIS 22 in Shawano to WIS 29, US 45, and back to WIS 47

WIS 47 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at each side of the Wolf River bridge

Drivers can expect flagging operations as needed within the construction zone.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Marquette County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: WIS 22 from the Columbia County line (County CM/Barry Road) in the town of Buffalo to East 5th Street in the town of Montello

Schedule: April 19, 2021 to June 14, 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will start culvert work (saw cutting, removal and replacement) at the north end of the project and work south.

Traffic impacts: Daily lane closures with flagging can be expected for culvert removals and installations.

Oneida and Vilas Counties

Highway: WIS 17

Location: Pollyanna Road to WIS 70

Schedule: April 26, 2021 to July 9, 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will be installing culverts and storm sewer early in the week with patching later in the week.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will be reduced to single lane with flaggers for culvert replacement and asphalt patching operations.

Portage County

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 2021 through October 2022

Work scheduled for next week:

Crews will install temporary pedestrian crosswalks at Springville Drive, Patton Drive, and MacArthur Way intersections along the west side of Business 51.

Crews will install temporary concrete barrier along the west side of the roadway in the existing southbound lane to separate pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Crews will adjust the traffic control to shift traffic to the west side of the roadway in the existing southbound lanes from Rainbow Drive to Springville Drive.

Traffic impacts: Business 51 northbound and southbound lanes are reduced to a single lane in each direction from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive. Traffic is currently shifted to east side of the roadway in the existing northbound lanes from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive. Starting as early as Monday, April 26 traffic will be shifted to the west side of the roadway in the existing southbound lanes from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Highway: WIS 66

Location: 100-200 feet beyond the I-39/US 51 on/off ramps in Stevens Point

Schedule: April 26, 2021 to early July 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will set up traffic control on Monday morning. Crews will then start removing curb and gutter and beam guard and work on grading, electrical work and complete concrete repairs on the inside lanes.

Traffic impacts: WIS 66 will be open to traffic with the inside lanes closed.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis66sp/

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 73

Location: WIS 73 from 4th Court to 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield and the WIS 73 ramps to and from I-39

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to August 27, 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will pave temporary asphalt, move traffic to northbound WIS 73 and temporary lanes. Crews will then begin work on southbound WIS 73.

Traffic impacts: Shoulder closures along northbound WIS 73 with daytime flagging operations. Crews will be working along 5th Avenue and 4th Court with minimal impacts at the intersections.

Wood County

Highway: WIS 80

Location: Bridge over the Yellow River (Remington Ditch)

Schedule: February 8, 2021 to early May 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue to prepare for asphalt paving.

Traffic impacts: WIS 80 is closed and detoured for 90 calendar days. WIS 80 south bound traffic is detoured onto WIS 173 and WIS 21 back to WIS 80. Northbound traffic is detoured onto WIS 21 and WIS 173 back to WIS 80. Detour route travels through Wood and Juneau counties.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis80wood/

