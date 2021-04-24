RIB MOUNTAIN — Jiffy Lube will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 30 to celebrate the opening of a new location at 152460 Valley Inn Way. Along with the ribbon cutting, the public is invited to a grand opening celebration on Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1.

Jiffy Lube’s new, multicare service center offers convenient and quality preventive vehicle maintenance. This location, which opened in February, is owned and operated by Jiffy Lube franchisee Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC, and offers a wide range of automotive services including brakes, tires, alignments as well as the Jiffy Lube Signature Service Oil Change.

The grand opening celebration weekend includes special discounts, free tire inspections, giveaways and much more. The first 25 customers on both Friday and Saturday to purchase a Jiffy Lube Signature Service Oil Change will receive a $25 Shell gas card.

Jiffy Lube is partnering with local charity Keep Area Teens Safe and will donate one dollar from every Jiffy Lube Signature Service Oil Change to the organization. Big Cheese 107.9FM will broadcast live on Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and WSPT-FM will broadcast live on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We really look to immerse ourselves in the communities we are part of, including hiring local talent, sponsoring local teams and partnering with organizations that are giving back and helping residents.” said Bob Cahill, VP of Operations for Stonebriar. “We hope the community will stop by and let us show them we are much more than just oil changes.”

