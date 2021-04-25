Response to COVID-19. For safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Do you Enjoy Office Work? Faith in Action of Marathon County assists seniors to find rides to medical appointments and grocery shopping. Office help should be comfortable using a computer and answering phones, as will be called on occasionally to cover during vacations. Contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

Red Cross: Bilingual Interviewer: Virtual Opportunity. The At-Home Volunteer Screener gathers relevant information about prospective volunteer candidates while assessing for which positions volunteers are best suited. Contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.

The Women’s Community: Seeking Artists/Crafty People. Anything from painting to crocheting to card-making. We want to offer art and crafts as you come in and work with individuals or groups. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

More In-Person, Remote and Virtual Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency.

Items to Start a Garden Project Needed: North Central Health Care’s youth hospital would like to start a small vegetable garden. Needed are: garden boxes or raised garden beds (ground level or waist high), top soil, vegetable seedlings or packets, trowels & hand tools, foam kneeling pads, plastic watering cans, hoses and sprayers, fertilizer. Contact Kathy at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org.

Umbrellas for Kids. Keep the Boys and Girls Club Members dry. Umbrellas must be new and small enough to carry in a backpack. To donate an umbrella, contact Mao at 715-845-2582, ext. 203.

The Women’s Community: Pillows, Sheet Sets and Towel Sets Needed. New or lightly used pillows, twin and double sheet sets, and towel sets and washcloths are accepted. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

