Dear editor,

Sounds like our city council will be voting soon on the proposals for the River Life property between the creek and WOW. The one recommended by the Economic Development Committee is impressive, with event space, retail shops, a rooftop area and more.

But the many of us who are enjoying the new access to the river—the views and the pleasant surroundings— might want to consider the impact the proposed project will have on River Life. As I read it, there will be a wall of buildings and surface parking lots completely filling the space between the creek on the south and WOW on the north. That will fundamentally change the look and feel of the area.

I agree with former park department director Bill Duncanson, who spoke at the Economic Development Committee, that public use of this space should have a higher priority.

You may or may not. But if you value this new and wonderful civic asset I urge you to take a look at the area and let your council representative know how you feel about the proposals—one way or the other.

Jim Force

Wausau

