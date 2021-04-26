By Shereen Siewert

The suspect who allegedly stabbed a Weston woman to death Friday in her apartment remains in critical condition after being shot by police, justice officials said Monday.

Wausau Pilot & Review is withholding the names of the woman and the suspect until the Department of Criminal Investigation officially releases the information. Autopsy results confirm the woman died of stab wounds.

Everest Metro officers were called at about 3:31 a.m. Friday to a request for assistance at 5604 Ferge St., Weston, near Neupert Avenue. DCI officials say the victim called 911.

Responding officers say they heard a woman screaming when they arrived at the apartment and confronted an armed man. During the confrontation police shot the man multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

DCI officials investigating the stabbing and associated shooting have not released names of any of the people involved, including the officers.

Like this: Like Loading...