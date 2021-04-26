A man injured in a brush fire and two people were arrested on drug charges after a crash, in this week’s Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department activity log:

Two people were arrested Tuesday evening on drug charges after deputies investigated a crash in the Town of Pine River. A 911 call reported the crash in a parking lot on County Rd W just before 10:00 PM where a vehicle struck a light pole. The driver, a 34 year old Merrill woman was arrested on charges of felony possession of marijuana as a repeat offender and possession of a controlled substance. Her passenger, a 35 year old Merrill man was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. 21007907

A Tomahawk man suffered minor burns after a brush fire was reported last Friday afternoon in the Town of Bradley. Tomahawk and DNR firefighters along with a deputy all responded to Graf Rd at 12:35 PM. The male was treated on the scene by paramedics. 21008082

An 18 year old Lac du Flambeau man was arrested Saturday evening in the Town of Bradley on a warrant charge. The recreation deputy was checking fisherman at the Jersey Dam when he encountered the man. A check showed he was wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff for failing to pay a fine. The man was turned over to Oneida County at the county line. 21008175

A 42 year old Merrill man was arrested Saturday evening after a disturbance was reported in the Town of Scott. The man was taken into custody on charges of disorderly conduct and bail jumping. 21008176

Only two people reported striking deer this past week, down from past weeks.

