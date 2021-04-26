Evan R. Wernberg

Evan R. Wernberg, 24, died unexpectedly Friday, April 23, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born July 24, 1996 in Wausau, son of Torey and Luann (Guralski) Wernberg.

Evan worked as a welder for Imperial Industries. He enjoyed playing the guitar and had a passion for music. As a young man he played hockey and was a member of the boy scouts reaching the honor of Order of the Arrow. Evan also enjoyed playing RuneScape and Call of Duty with his uncles and cousins. Some of his other hobbies included camping, fishing and he was proud to be a pit crew member for Hurless Racing. Above all he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his parents, Torey and Luann Wernberg; fiancé, Ashley Buchacek; brother, Aaron Wernberg; his Husky, Motley; godparents, Karen (Michael) Hurless; grandparents, Glenroy (Diane) Guralski and Debara Lang; many aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Lance Wernberg, step-grandpa, Jer Lang and aunt, Melinda Guralski.

Funeral services will be 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home. Current social distancing protocols will be practiced and face coverings are required for all who attend.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Robert J. Springer

Robert “Butch” J. Springer, 82, died Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with, his niece and Goddaughter, Cindy at his side.

He was born June 30, 1938 in Wisconsin, son of the late Paul Sr. and Blanche (Austin) Springer.

Butch was a hard-working farmer who enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his free time, Butch enjoyed riding around the farm in his John Deere Gator and visiting neighbors. In the last few years, he was so proud to spend most of his days with, his pride and joy, Sophia, Kasey, and Emmett. Uncle Butch will be remembered and admired for his quick wit and love he showed to the nieces and nephews.

Survivors include his sister, Rose (James) Karlen, Marathon; sisters-in-law, Janice Springer, Lorraine Springer and Virginia Wiess; many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Paul Jr., Edward, William, Leonard, LaVerne and Delores Springer.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. Rev. Thomas Huff will preside. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Edgar. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Current social distancing protocols will be followed and masks are required for those attending.

While our hearts are broken, our memories will live forever.

Love you Uncle Butch.

Online condolence may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Daniel J. Babl

Daniel J. “Tito” Babl, 81, Schofield, died at home peacefully with family on Saturday April 24, 2021.

He was born February 11, 1940 in Wausau, son of the late George and Rose (Corazalla) Babl. On February 13, 1965 he married Sandra Lang at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. She survives. Tito was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

For 35 years, he was the owner and operator of Tito Excavation a business that continues to be family owned. Tito was a regular fixture at the Log Cabin Restaurant and before cell phone usage became commonplace, everyone knew that they could leave a message there for him during the day. Among his favorite things to do were attending antique car shows, and hunting, especially trips to Wyoming.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra, four sons, Jeff (MaLinda) Babl, Arbor Vitae, Jody (Sheryl) Babl, Wausau, Tony (Holly) Babl, Stevens Point, Dan (Karen) Babl, Lake DuBay; six grandchildren, Noah, MaKayla, Joe, Azlan, Luke, Grace; his siblings, Jean Carlson, Wausau, Ronald “Buck” (Marta) Babl, Weston, Allan (Celeste) Babl, Weston, Chris (Tom) Gilbreath, Weston.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth and a brother-in-law, Tom Carlson.

Public visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Friday April 30, 2021 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Weston. Current COVID protocols will be observed, and masks are required for those in attendance. A PRIVATE FAMILY Funeral Mass will be celebrated after the visitation. Rev. Greg Bohren will preside. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be Livestreamed on the Peterson/Kraemer Facebook page at 4:00 p.m. and will be available to view later on the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established.

Ronald H. Werner

Ronald Henry Werner, age 72, Austin, Texas, formerly of Edgar, Wisconsin, died peacefully at his home on Monday August 17, 2020.

He was born May 9, 1948, son of the late Harold Werner and Eunice (Randt) Werner. On October 28, 2000 he married Audrey Duensing-Werner.

Ron proudly served his country in the US Army as a part of the 11th Armored Calvary Regiment, otherwise known as the Blackhorse Regiment, during the VietNam war.

Ron received his bachelor of mechanical engineer from St Ambrose University and was a mechanical engineer for CASE NEW HOLLAND for 51 years.

Ron had a passion for woodworking and designing anything that helped his wife in ministry. Ron was known for his brilliant, creative thinking, and his quirky, quick wit as well as his forthrightness. He was a thoughtful man who loved to sing to his daughters. He was very active in his church and other national organizations that supported ministries around the world.

Ron loved his family very much and loved to serve and care for them above all things.

He is survived by his wife Audrey Duensing-Werner,Austin, Texas. His daughter Amanda Nimz (Jeremy) and three grandchildren Anna Rose, Andrew and Alina. His daughter, Brandy Werner, his mother Eunice Werner and three brothers, Warren and (Cheryl) Werner, Jeff Werner and DuWayne Werner. Two Aunts, Janet (Paul) Fassbender and Karen (Dick) Loch and many cousins. Ron was preceded in death by his father, Harold Werner and his sister Lynn Werner.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday May 13, 2021 at St John Lutheran Church (High Steeple) in Edgar, Wisconsin with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Chad Schopp will officiate. Current COVID recommendations will be practiced and masks are encouraged for those in attendance. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established with an LCMS ministry called KINDLE.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Howard W. Breutzmann

Howard W. Breutzmann, 88, of Rothschild, passed away on April 25, 2021, at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.

Howard was born on July 26, 1932, in Milwaukee, son of the late Werner and Vanieta (Tronnier) Breutzmann. He married Susan Jane Mueller August 29, 1959 and together they had two daughters. Susan preceded him in death on August 1, 2020.

He served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952-1954. Howard worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Wausau for many years – working as a clerk for 12 years, and later as a purchaser for 15 years. He was proud of his involvement in the Postal Union (APWU), and held various union offices.

Howard was involved in the Democratic Party for all of his adult life. He was also active in his church, Christ Lutheran Church of Wausau.

Survivors include two daughters, Kathleen (Steve) Shulta and Mary (Todd) Woelfle, both of Janesville; grandsons, John (Brooke) Shulta, David Shulta, Erik Woelfle and Mitchell Woelfle; brother, Robert (Marlene) Breutzmann, of Antigo; sister, Ida Reeder of Pulaski; and many nieces, nephews and close friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and two sisters, Aldine Breutzmann, and Margaret Schultz.

A funeral will be held Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 11:00 am at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service. Family and friends may attend the service virtually by going to his obituary page at www.helke.com. Pastor David Wetmore will officiate. Burial at Pine Grove Cemetery will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Aspirus Hospice House, 530 N. 32nd Ave. Wausau, WI 54401.

The family would like to thank Howard’s good friends – the Hoffmann, Kort, Erickson, and Morgan families for the many rides, check in’s, and just making it easier for Howard to stay independent for as long as possible. They would also like to thank the staff of Renaissance Assisted Living in Weston for their care and patience.

Edward “Jim” McCraw

Edward “Jim” McCraw age 85 died Thursday April 15, 2021 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born March 5, 1936 in Florence, Wisconsin to Bernard and Lillian McCraw.

He was a graduate of Florence High School (1954) and Wisconsin State College-Superior (B.S. 1960). After high school graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1956. He married Barbara Risberg on January 30, 1960.

He taught science at Wabeno High School from 1960-1963 and Pewaukee High School from 1963-1993. In 1993 he retired from teaching and moved to the Wabeno area (Windfall Lake in the town of Freedom).

In 2017 they moved to a retirement community in Stevens Point, WI. He will probably be best remembered as a practical joker and teller of tall tales. His “mongoose” even attracted the attention of the WI DNR and brought two game wardens to his classroom to confiscate the beast.

In retirement Jim was a substitute teacher and active with the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. He often took photos for those groups and won a contest in 1997 that placed two of his photos onto postcards for the town of Wabeno.

His greatest adventure and honor in his retirement was his flight with Ageless Aviation Dream Flight in June of 2018. Thank you to all involved for making a proud military American man smile and feel like a kid again!

He is survived by his wife Barbara, four children, Mark McCraw (Randy) of Viroqua, Theresa (Sue) McCraw of Stevens Point, Jean (Joe) Diedrich of Plover, and Denise (Tom) Krol of Deerfield, IL, 5 grandchildren, one sister Bernadine (Stewart) Dutterer of Green Bay, one brother Jack (Sherry) McCraw of Long Lake, WI and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Rosemary, a daughter, Marianne “Robin”, and a son Daniel. The family welcomes donations to a forest preserve or wildlife rescue in your area as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers.

Family would like to thank Compassus Hospice and for the Staff at Dimensions Living for all their love and care.

A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1709 Wyatt Ave, Stevens Point officiated by Father Jeffrey Hennes. Facemasks are required and social distancing to be observed. Graveside services along with full military honors will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Cemetery in Wabeno, WI officiated by Father Philip Dinh-Van-Thiep.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Karen I. Legge

Karen I. Legge, 74 of Shawano, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.

Karen was born on June 21, 1946 in Nebraska, the daughter of Hugh and Irene Tucker.

On September 9, 1972, Karen was united in marriage to Dave Legge in Holton, MI.

Karen was a homemaker and was a financial secretary for many years. The couple enjoyed fishing, riding bicycles, and taking walks.

Karen is survived by her husband, Dave Legge of Shawano; three sons, David (Bianca) Legge of Seattle, WA, Robert (Carla) Legge of Boscobel, WI and Richard Legge of Whitewater, WI; three grandchildren, Gabriel, Kavis and Iossi and siblings, Bill (Eleanor) Tucker, Delores Davenport and Darlene (Paul) Sabatino.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Dennis, MaryLou and Raydean.

Services will be held at a later date.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg/Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Dale Gabriel

It is with a heavy heart and sadness to announce the passing of Dale Gabriel, 79, on April 20th, 2021 at Aspirus hospital under palliative care.



Dale was born July 20th 1941 at Bethany Hospital in Chicago, son of the late William and Dorothy Gabriel. He joined the U.S. Army October 1960. Dale spent the earlier part of his life as a scout leader earning the ranking of Order of the Arrow. He was also a volunteer firefighter for the town of River Grove, IL. Later in his life he moved to Ringle, WI where he continued to volunteer as firefighter for the town of Easton.



Dale loved spending summers camping, boating and fishing on the lake and winters working on his trains.



He is survived by his loving wife Lynda Gabriel and his son William (Luisa) and daughter Margie (Dan), and stepchildren Kraig, Kris (Emilia), Kyle (Ronna) and nine grandchildren: Cassandra, Cameron, Cody, Dylan, Tyler, Nicole, Zachary, Teddy and Bradley.



Preceded in death by his father William, and mother Dorothy. His grumpy attitude earned him the nick name grumpy grandpa, however, his grandchildren new the love that was in his heart.



He will be forever missed. Private family remembrance of his life will be held on May 22nd.

Like this: Like Loading...