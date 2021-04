By Shereen Siewert

A fire that broke out early Tuesday at a Merrill wood production facility has been extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Crews responded to Lincoln Wood Products, Inc., 1400 W. Taylor St., Merrill, where flames were shooting from the roof of the building. All employees at the plant were evacuated.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the blaze. Lincoln Wood Products engineers windows and patio doors.

Like this: Like Loading...