By Shereen Siewert

Two weeks after students staged a protest at Medford High School, officials changed policy to make masks optional in school district buildings.

Medford School Board President Dave Fleegel asked for the change in a motion this week and members of the board approved the move. Masks will remain optional unless the seven-day average of coronavirus cases in Taylor County rises above 15.

Protesters who marched around the school April 16 demanded a change to the mask mandate in place for students in grades five through 12. Younger students were eliminated from the mask requirement earlier this month.

School officials say a statewide mask mandate would reverse the decision.

