WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College and the NTC Foundation have announced a new scholarship opportunity for women from Merrill and its surrounding communities pursuing a degree at NTC.

The Charmaine Whitburn Women’s Leadership Scholarship will annually provide a $1,500 scholarship for a full-time student enrolled at NTC. The scholarship was established to honor Charmaine Whitburn through the support of Merrill School District students and advancement of young women in leadership.



“We are proud to support the educational and career advancement of Merrill High School’s brightest young women leaders through our new scholarship,” said Charmaine Whitburn in a news release. “It is an honor to partner with NTC, a local leader in higher education, to administer this scholarship on behalf of our family in support of women pursuing leadership opportunities.”

The Charmaine Whitburn Women’s Leadership Scholarship is designated for a new, full-time student enrolled in any associate degree or diploma program at NTC who is in good academic standing with a minimum grade point average of 3.25. The recipient must be a graduate of Merrill High School who exhibits strong leadership involvement while in high school. Preference is given to female applicants with a demonstrated financial need.

The Charmaine Whitburn Women’s Leadership Scholarship is made possible through a $20,000 donation from Gerald and Charmaine Whitburn. Gerald Whitburn served on the NTC Foundation Board from July 2008 – February 2012 and was chairman of the Government Relations/Capital Projects Committee.

“We are incredibly thankful for the generosity of the Whitburn family,” said Dr. Lori Weyers, president, NTC. “Jerry and Charmaine recognize the importance of giving back to our community and are stewards of education.”



The first recipient of the Charmaine Whitburn Women’s Leadership Scholarship will be recognized at the Merrill High School Scholarship Event on May 26.

For more information on scholarship opportunities available at NTC, visit https://www.ntc.edu/students/financial-aid/grants-scholarships/foundation-scholarships. For more information on how you can give back to students in need through a donation or the establishment of a scholarship, visit https://www.ntc.edu/give.

