PAULDING, Mich. (AP) — A three-day search for a 17-year-old boy missing in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula ended with the discovery of the teen’s body, authorities said Monday.

The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately reveal the circumstances of Cam Besonen’s death. Nor did they say where and who found the body. The search for Cam was centered near Paulding.

Cam, whose family said was autistic and non-verbal, was last seen Friday. He was wearing a long-sleeve shirt and jeans, clothes that don’t offer much protection in cold weather. Jill Keeley-Besonen said her son had no sense of direction or how to yell for help.

“Cam’s body was found about an hour ago,” Keeley-Besonen posted on her Facebook page Monday evening. “Thank you all who participated in the search. He is with Jesus!”

During the past few days, over 400 volunteers along with local, state, tribal agencies searched for the teenager. Air operations including aircraft from the U.S. Coast Guard, Michigan State Police and Houghton Wing Civil Air Patrol also searched rugged, timbered terrain for the teen.

“Our community mourns the loss of this young man,” said Ontonagon County Sheriff Dale Rantala, adding rescuers had been committed to finding him and worked tirelessly during the effort.

