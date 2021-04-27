STEVENS POINT – A short story collection published by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Cornerstone Press has been recognized nationally through the Independent Press Award.

“Responsible Adults,” written by Patricia Ann McNair, was recognized as a Distinguished Favorite in the Short Stories category. It was published in 2020 as part of Cornerstone’s Legacy Series of short fiction books.

The Independent Press Award competition looks at works from around the world and is judged by experts in different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.

In McNair’s “Responsible Adults,” stories reflect characters in Midwestern towns who are fueled by grief, desire, loss and hope. It asks what happens when responsible adults are anything but responsible people – when they are at best, irresponsible, and at worst, dangerous?

Cornerstone Press is a student-staffed teaching press at UW-Stevens Point where students get hands-on experience in editing, designing, marketing and selling books in multiple genres.

“Having one of our titles named as a distinguished favorite by the Independent Press Award is a great and humbling honor,” said Ross Tangedal, assistant professor of English and press director and publisher. “It is a testament not only to the talents of Patricia Ann McNair, but also to the skills and dedication of our student staff here at the university.”

