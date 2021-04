Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Jerry Lee and Blia Yang announce the birth of their daughter Myla Rose, born at 5:37 a.m. April 15, 2021. Myla weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.

Jay and Megan Fuehrer announce the birth of their son Watson Jay, born at 5:50 p.m. April 12, 2021. Watson weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

Alexander Xeng Her and Nou Yang announce the birth of their son Darren Tshaj, born at 1:07 p.m. April 12, 2021. Darren weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

