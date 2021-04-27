By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau mother is reaching out to the public to help find her missing son last seen Thursday, April 22.

Christina Mogavero tells Wausau Pilot & Review her son, 16-year-old Eric Schmidt, was last seen leaving Wausau East High School.

Eric is 6 feet tall and between 180 and 200 pounds with blonde hair tinted with red and worn in dread twists.

Mogavero is asking anyone with information to contact local police and send a message to her via Facebook.

“Please share this so hopefully I can locate my son,” Mogavero said.





Photos courtesy of Christina Mogavero

Like this: Like Loading...