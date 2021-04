WAUSAU – The Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art opens April 29 with its International Biennial Portrait Competition.

This free show, which opens at noon at 309 McClellan St., features works from China, Germany, England, Peru, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Australia, Canada and the United States.

The Best in Show Award will be announced during a reception, which will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Social distancing and masks will be required.

