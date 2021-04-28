By Shereen Siewert

One person is dead and one person was critically injured in an early morning rollover crash in Waupaca County, sheriff’s officials said.

The Waupaca County Communication Center received a 911 call at 2:34 a.m. Wednesday reporting a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. U at Railroad Grade Road in the town of Weyauwega. Investigators say a lone vehicle traveling north on Hwy. U drifted into the west ditch before re-entering the roadway and rolling several times.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Waupaca County Medical Examiner. A passenger was extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Theda Care Medical Center in Waupaca before being transferred to Theda Care Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The passenger’s injuries are being described as life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. Names are being withheld pending family notification.

