By Shereen Siewert

Fire officials say a lightning strike is the likely cause of a blaze that broke out early Tuesday at a Merrill wood processing plant.

Crews were called just after 6 a.m. to Lincoln Wood Products, 1400 W. Taylor St., in Merrill after an employee arrived at work and discovered the fire. When firefighters arrived, smoke poured from a third-floor window.

Five additional departments were called to the scene but mutual aid was canceled after Merrill firefighters used a ground ladder to access the third floor, ventilated a window and extinguished the blaze.

No one was injured.

