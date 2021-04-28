By Shereen Siewert
Fire officials say a lightning strike is the likely cause of a blaze that broke out early Tuesday at a Merrill wood processing plant.
Crews were called just after 6 a.m. to Lincoln Wood Products, 1400 W. Taylor St., in Merrill after an employee arrived at work and discovered the fire. When firefighters arrived, smoke poured from a third-floor window.
Five additional departments were called to the scene but mutual aid was canceled after Merrill firefighters used a ground ladder to access the third floor, ventilated a window and extinguished the blaze.
No one was injured.