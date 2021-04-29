The AbbyBank Foundation, Inc. recently donated $5,000 to Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau for the development of Sara’s Storybook Garden, monkgardens.org/page/saras-garden.

This garden is in memory of the late Sara Quirt-Sann, with the goal of inspiring the imaginations of children and their families. The funds will specifically go toward building a Lord of the Rings-style hobbit house.

The garden also will include interactive features including a shipwreck, a dry stream bed, a vine-covered tunnel, and several imaginative seating areas ideal for quiet reading. Small sculptures, topiary shrubs and shade-tolerant plantings will complete this showpiece garden.



