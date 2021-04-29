WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will name the recipients of the 2021 Small Business of the Year Awards at a program to be held at Athletic Park in Wausau on Wednesday, May 19. This year’s program will also include recognition of Dr. Lori Weyers, the retiring President of Northcentral Technical College; time for networking and tours of the completed Phase IV renovations by the Wisconsin Woodchucks at Athletic Park.

The Small Business of the Year Award recognizes business growth, community involvement and innovative efforts in the Wausau region and is a part of the Chamber’s Small Business Month. The program will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the cost to attend is $20 in advance. Admission includes one hot dog, chips and two beverages. Registration for the event is open on WausauChamber.com.

The finalists in each of three categories are:

Business-to-Business category: Northwest Tool & Manufacturing Co Inc and REACH

Business-to-Consumer category: Ameriprise Financial – Cornerstone Advisors, Four Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, Halama’s Martial Arts LLC, Patriot Auto Repair LLC, Throm Health & Wellness and Wausau Country Club Inc

Charitable Non-Profit category: 89Q Radio, Healthfirst Network Inc, McLit: Marathon County Literacy Council Inc, The Neighbors’ Place Inc and The Open Door of Marathon County Inc

Each of this year’s finalists will be interviewed in the weeks leading up to the awards program. These interviews can be viewed through the Chamber’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The 2020 Small Business of the Year Awards were LB Medwaste Services Inc in the Business-to-Business category, Wausau Smiles Dental LLC in the Business-to-Consumer category and K-tech Charities Inc in the Charitable Non-Profit category.

“Receiving this award means a lot to our business.” said Jeff Evenhouse, Owner of LB Medwaste Services. “A lot of employees have worked hard to make this happen and it recognizes our long history.”

Small Business Month begins with the 2021 Business EXPO from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 at the Central Wisconsin Convention + Expo Center in Rothschild. This year’s EXPO is an invitation-only event with members and exhibitors receiving passes to be shared with staff, customers, friends and family. View a full list of this year’s exhibitors on WausauChamber.com.

The 2021 Small Business Month is sponsored by The Dirks Group?, Fully Promoted, Sam’s Club, TDS Telecom and Wisconsin River Partners. Media sponsors for the week include Midwest Communications?, The Business News and WAOW Newsline 9?.

For more information on the 2021 Small Business of the Year Awards, including a list of past recipients, visit WausauChamber.com.

