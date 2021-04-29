This week’s Wausau-area featured cocktail will have you yelling for “more, more more” (wait – that’s Rebel YELL – my mistake. But still.) The original recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Rebel Royal

2 oz. Rum

1 1/2 oz. Midori

1 oz. Blue Curacao

Pineapple juice

Cherries, orange for garnish

To create this drink, measure the rum, Midori, Blue Curacao and pour into a tall cocktail glass filled with ice. Add pineapple juice until just below the top of the glass, then garnish with an orange slice and cherries and serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

