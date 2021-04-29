Marathon County Solid Waste Department is offering to residents backyard compost bins and stainless pails for food scraps.

The $55 Backyard Composter is made of 100 percent recycled materials, easy to assemble and long lasting. Each purchase comes with a Backyard Composting book.

Also available is the Kitchen Katcher, $25, a stainless-steel pail for

gathering kitchen food scraps.

This year, the waste department offers a pre-order option for purchasing a bin online and conveniently picking it up in the Village of Weston or Marathon Park.

Visit recyclingconnections.org/marathon to select your items and pay online by May 12 to ensure availability. Pickup will be between 10 a.m. and noon May 15 at the Village of Weston Municipal Center, 5500 Schofield Ave., in Weston, or in Wausau at Marathon Park, parking lot west of East Gate Hall off Garfield Avenue. Pickup times will be coordinated to keep customers safe from COVID19. A link will be provided to customers to sign up for a specific pickup time.

Bins and pails are also available at anytime for customers at the waste department in Ringle, 172900 Highway 29.



Contact MCSWD/Recycling Connections Susan Schuller at Susan@RecyclingConnections.org; or 877-270-3989; or Valerie Parker at the village of Weston at 715-241-2607 or vparker@westonwi.gov.

