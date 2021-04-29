Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, photos will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Kyle L. Koprowski, 31, of Mosinee. April 23, 2021: Failure to act/sexual assault of a child

WANTED: Logan W. Waltenberg, 23, of Merrill. Arrest warrant issued April 27, 2021: Theft, criminal damage to property, 7 counts bail jumping

Rodney S. Zimmerman, 54, 0of Wausau. April 26, 2021: Operating with a restricted controlled substance, 5th or 6th offense; possession of methamphetamine – repeater

Justin D. Johnson, 21, of Marathon. April 26, 2021: Fleeing an officer, bail jumping

Jonathan D. Bishop, 29, of Wausau. April 26, 2021: Taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, fleeing an officer, escape, credit card fraud, criminal trespassing

Jermaine D. Phillips, 41, of Wausau. April 23, 2021: Burglary of a building or dwelling, threats to injure-accuse of crime, theft, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse

Jennifer L. Bernarde, 44, of Mosinee. April 26, 2021: Taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC – repeater

Christy J. Mathis, 50, of Wausau. April 23, 2021: First-degree child sex assault – sexual contact with a person younger than 13

Brittany D. Koprowski, 31, of Mosinee. April 23, 2021: Failure to act/sexual assault of a child



Christopher L. Miller, 32, of Wausau. April 23, 2021: Taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, criminal trespassing, 5 counts bail jumping

Jason C. Xiong, 39, of Wausau. April 26, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse repeater

Eric D. Slocum, 26, of Wausau. April 26, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping – repeater

Jalen J. Spaay, 25, of Weston. April 23, 2021: Possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, 5 counts bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia – repeater

Anthony F. E. Porcaro, 37, of Kronenwetter. April 26, 2021: Possession of cocaine, possession of THC with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia

WANTED: Tracy L. Taylor, 52, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued April 29, 2021: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000 – repeater

WANTED: Michael S. Greewald, 44, of Colby. Arrest warrant issued April 28, 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm after felony conviction, intimidating a victim, battery, criminal damage to property – repeater



Lucas H. Ellwart, 27, of Wausau. April 28, 2021: Operating while revoked, bail jumping

Jorvon T. Ferguson, 21, of Racine. April 28, 2021: Attempted robbery, manufacturing or delivering THC (conspiracy to commit)

Bryce D. Ellis, 23, of Kronenwetter. April 28, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, 15 counts of bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia

Like this: Like Loading...