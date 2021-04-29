WAUSAU — REACH will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 30 to celebrate completed rebranding for the business. Along with the ribbon cutting, the public is invited to an open house from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 30 at 4403 Stewart Avenue, Suite A.

Established in 2005 as Complete Cellular Service, the business has grown into one of the largest independent cellular amplification companies in the United States. Upon expanding his product and service offerings, the company has recently rebranded its name to REACH to signify how the company is always ‘keeping you connected’.

“Solving the problems that limit our customer’s efficiencies through technology is exciting.” said Ryan Kaiser, President and Owner of REACH. “Being able to work with the customers I have served personally for years, helping them improve the productivity of their whole company is really satisfying. It is such a sense of accomplishment to be able to solve a really complex technical challenge that is essential for companies to run their business.”

In 2018, as a direct result of the expressed needs of its customers, REACH turned its focus to amplification and managed telecom solutions to help businesses overcome the challenges of poor cellular reception problems and to simplify and ease the burden of their cloud, voice, data network, mobility, security and expense management needs.

“The Wausau area has always had a strong manufacturing presence with hard-working individuals that are looking to make their businesses better, which is something my company solves.” said Kaiser. “The fact that Wausau is centrally located has allowed my business to expand services easily with the interstate access in every direction. The lack of fast, hard-wired internet connections for many in our state makes our wireless solutions a perfect fit for this area.”

