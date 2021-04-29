By Shereen Siewert

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers indicated to members in the organization that he no longer wants to play for the team, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Multiple sources say the Packers informed Rodgers earlier this year he could be traded. The Packers later backed off.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the 49ers reached out to the Packers on Wednesday concerning a potential trade for Aaron Rodgers. No formal offer was made, per Pelissero, and a source told him there is “zero percent chance” the Packers move the reigning NFL MVP.

Schefter also reports the 49ers organization is at the top of Rodgers’ wish list.

CBS reports the Packers did offer Rodgers, 37, a contract extension. But sources within the league say the issue is about more than money, as Rodgers was largely blindsided by the Jordan Love pick last year.

The Packers traded from No. 30 to No. 26 last year to get the Utah State quarterback. The face of the franchise, Rodgers was not informed of that prior to the pick.

The NFL draft begins on Thursday.

Like this: Like Loading...