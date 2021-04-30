By Shereen Siewert

Police have identified the suspect in a fatal Weston stabbing as 43-year-old David H. Morris, who was shot last week during an armed encounter with police.

The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Renee Hindes, who lived in the apartment. Online court records show Morris also lived in the apartment as recently as 2019.

Police were called to the Ferge Street apartment complex at about 3:30 a.m. Friday, April 23, for a report of a woman needing help. As they approached the building, police say they heard a woman screaming inside and were confronted with Morris, who was armed. During the incident, officers discharged their weapons and shot Morris, who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. As of April 30, he is in stable condition and remains hospitalized.

Hindes, who previously used the last name Tasso, was pronounced dead inside the apartment. No officers were injured.

Morris has a criminal history that includes a 2011 conviction on charges of armed robbery, theft, burglary, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent and criminal damage to property. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision, with 1,773 days credit for time served awaiting trial.

David Tasso: Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections

Court records show Morris was released from prison in September 2016 and remained on active supervision at the time he allegedly stabbed Hindes to death.

DOJ officials say the Everest Metro Police officers involved in this incident are:

Officer Gunnar Schultz, one year in law enforcement

Officer Tanner Uhlig, three years in law enforcement

Officer Lucas Wiza, seven weeks in law enforcement

No additional details have been released about the case, which remains under investigation. The Department of Criminal Investigation is leading the inquiry into Hindes’ death and Morris’ shooting.

