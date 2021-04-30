WAUSAU – The issue of missing, murdered and trafficked indigenous women, girls and two spirit people in western and central Wisconsin will be the topic of “Route 51” at 10 a.m. today, April 30.

Host Clara Neupert, in for Shereen Siewert, will be joined by Rachel Fernandez, Menominee tribal legislator; Skye Alloway, co-chairwoman of the Wisconsin Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women Task Force; and Iris Carufel, director of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Native American Center. They will shed light on this important issue and how it impacts Wisconsin’s indigenous communities.

Listeners may call in with questions and comments during the program at 800-228-5615, or email the show at ideas@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is broadcast each Friday at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

