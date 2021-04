From May 3-28, the Marathon County Public Library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations. Each kit will contain supplies for making a handmade flower. Kits can be picked up from MCPL Wausau’s drive thru any time it’s open, or picked up by appointment at one of MCPL’s eight branch libraries. Kits are free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Source: Marathon County Public Library

