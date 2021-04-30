Cortney “Grayson” Case

Our larger than life daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend, Cortney “Grayson” Case, left this world unexpectedly, at the young age of 18, on April 27, 2021. Our hearts are shattered.

Grayson was immediately a shining light in our lives. She was born in Wausau, Wisconsin on August 1, 2002 to Troy Gehoski and Constance Case. She grew up in the Wausau area and graduated a year early from DC Everest High School in 2019. She enjoyed doing what most 18-year-old girls do- posting memes on Facebook, doing makeup, skateboarding, being with friends, and taking risks.

Grayson will be remembered for her wit and humor as well as her big heart and charm. She was vivacious, loving, fiercely loyal and full of energy. She was a lover of music of all genres and was a talented ukulele player. Aspiring to be a veterinarian one day, she had a pure and innocent love for all animals- especially her cats. The relationship she had with her brother Conor, was unlike any other. She was so smart and so talented. She loved art and was beginning to sell her work on Facebook and to friends. She was so versatile and had so much talent and love to bring to the world. Grayson’s smile was infectious and will remain in our hearts and our thoughts as we navigate through this difficult time.

Grayson leaves behind her parents Constance Case and Troy Gehoski (Grayson’s beloved feline companions Angus and Tinkers); brother Conor Gehoski; sister Casey Marie; grandparents Marcia and Mark Remondini and Diane and Will Gehoski; uncles Jeremy (Kelly) Remondini and Josh (Susan) Gehoski; aunt Flora Case (fiancé Jake Fath); cousins Kirsti Case, Michael Dauer, Cole and Amber Schlinker, Beckett and Kinzley Remondini, and Isabella, Parker, Adeline, and Brady Gehoski; godmother Sue (Ken) Jenkins; close friends Jerome Literski (dog Shelby and cat Tiger), A.J. Literski, Ashley Krautkramer (dog Lena), Elly Grace, Brandon, Sully, Michael, Dallas, Micky, and Bridget Daniels; extended family and countless friends.

Grayson’s grandparents Beatrice Case, Louis Case and Grandpa Dick as well as her aunt Penny Schlinker welcomed her into their arms when she joined them in Heaven.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Brainard Funeral Home’s Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, Wisconsin 54476. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Marathon County Humane Society.

“We can no longer see you with our eyes or touch you with our hands, but we will feel you in our hearts forever.”

Barbara Powell

Barbara was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on November 15, 1939, the first child of Earnest and Helen Jensen. She was raised in Downers Grove, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. On April 30 1960 she married Ben (B.F.) Powell, who survives. In August of 1962 Barbara and Ben moved to Wausau, Wisconsin. For the past 57 years Barbara lived in the home she and Ben designed and built for their family of four children, Dan (Heather), Bellingham, WA, Andy (Joan), Minnetonka, MN, Christy (Robb Stengl), Wausau, and Becky, Wausau. Together they created a home where all were welcome. Barbara was a devoted mother, championing every event and accomplishment with support, enthusiasm and love.

Barbara earned her RN degree in 1978 from North Central Technical College and her BSN from UW Oshkosh in 1988. Barbara spent the majority of her career working in ICU but often floated throughout the many departments of the Wausau (Aspirus) Hospital. Barbara was a nurse extraordinaire, providing not only medical care but teaching and nurturing; always with her smile and positive attitude. At the end of her career Barbara turned her nursing skills to hospice. She became a nurse in the Wausau Hospice Program and helped design the current Aspirus Hospice House. She traveled to hospice houses in the United States and worked with designers and architects to create a house with comfort, dignity and loving care for the patients who entered, as well as their families. To all who have known Barbara, it is her unwavering care, hospitality and love that stand out. This is the gift that she gave to people and to the community of Wausau through the remarkable institution that is the Hospice House.

Barbara was a member of many organizations. She was a committed member of PEO Chapter CO of Wausau, The Friendly Twelve Homemakers Chapter of Marathon County, and First Presbyterian Church, serving in several positions with special attention to the Parish Nurse Program.

Together Barbara and Ben shared 61 amazing years of marriage: living life, raising children, and working together on their hobby farm. They shared love and adventure as they cultivated their life with each new season and year.

In addition to her husband and children, Barbara is survived by eight grandchildren, Tyler (Kori), Mikkel (Jo), Elliot (Macy), Griffin, Noah (Aila), Ryker, Benna, Gracia, and 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her younger brothers, Phil (Mickey), Stoughton, WI, Steve (Karen), Owatonna, MN, David (Dorthea), Contoocock, NH, an AFS daughter, Makku Antaikainen of Kuopio, Finland, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins who love her dearly.

Barbara died on April 24, 2021 at the Aspirus Hospice House surrounded by her loving family. The family of Barbara Powell would like to thank all the employees of the Hospice House, the in-home hospice team and palliative care team. Many thanks to her PEO Sisters and her YMCA yoga friends for love and support in her time of need.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 19th at 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 406 Grant St. Wausau. A visitation with family will follow the service. Masks are required and vaccines appreciated. In lieu of flowers, memorial and gifts may be made to the Aspirus Hospice House.

Helen L. Tessmer

Helen Louise Tessmer, 86, Wausau, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center – Weston.

Helen was born August 20, 1934 in Michigan City, Indiana to the late Charles and Helen (Benford) Bunch. She worked for Employer’s Insurance (later Wausau Insurance) in the Wausau region office for most of her career and lived a majority of her life in Wausau.

Helen was known to have a “broken filter” and wicked sense of humor which lead to a great deal of laughter by those close to her. She loved her family and God dearly. In her earlier years she enjoyed bowling, an occasional trip to the casino and a good brandy old fashioned sweet. In her later life she enjoyed crocheting and Face Timing with family.

Helen is survived by her children, Ernie (Mary) Harris of Wausau, Randy (Rosie) Harris of Selma, Texas, Cindy (Gene) Fenhaus of Mesquite, Nevada, Marilyn (Mark) Ostrowski of Wausau and Bonnie (Tate) Bawcom of Spring Creek, Nevada; 15 grandchildren; 19 ½ great-grandchildren and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by husband, Mel Tessmer; sister, Marilyn Kinney and brother, William “Bill” Bunch.

The funeral service for Helen Louise Tessmer will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 5 at Helke Funeral Home. Rev. Zach Holdorf will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. She will be buried at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

Sincere gratitude goes to Rev. Zach Holdorf for his compassion, friendship and seeing to Helen Louise’s spiritual needs in her later years.

Helen Louise Tessmer will spend her first Mother’s Day in Heaven this year surrounded by loving family that have been waiting for her and in the arms of her loving God.

Paulette G. Linder

Paulette G. Linder, 71, Wausau, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 12, 2021, while on a diving trip with her husband in the Maledives.

She was born December 5, 1949 in Wausau, daughter of the late Ernest Hahn and Bernice (Schmidt) Beyreis. On October 17, 1971, she married Robert Linder at Wesley United Methodist Church in Wausau.

Paulette had quite the resume. Her first job was entry level with the Wausau Insurance Company (Note-she rode her motorcycle to work despite the fact that she was told by the company that women do not and should not ride motorcycles to work). She then decided to open Knit Haven Knit Shop in Wausau, where she enjoyed teaching knitting and sewing. Paulette was one of two women welders in the state of Wisconsin and worked as a welder for Marathon Electric, JI Case and Greenheck Fan Corp. Paulette decided to further her education and earned a degree as a Certified Public Accountant and worked for Wipfli in Wausau for a number of years. She was founder and co-owner of Mountain View Apartments, a job she truly enjoyed, alongside her husband and family.

Paulette had many interests and hobbies throughout her life, too many to count. She got her Pilots license in the year 2000 and loved to fly! She received her scuba diving certification 18 years ago and traveled too many locations, diving over 1300 dives. Paulette loved to take photos of fish and other creatures that caught her attention. She passed her love of scuba diving to her grandkids, helping four out of five of them receive their scuba diving certification. She enjoyed trips to the casino (playing the penny machine only) and making firewood with her husband.

Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She taught them to how to play piano, took them to piano lessons, and never missed an event.

Paulette was one of the special ones! She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her!

Survivors include, her loving husband of 50 years, Robert; her step-father, Bruce Beyreis, Wausau; two children, Thaddeus (Bonnie) Linder, Wausau and Shannon (Jason) Lambert, Wausau; five grandchildren, Meadow, Skyler and Jax Lambert and Thaddeus Jr and Jada Lambert; her sister, Wendy (Rick) Mrozenski, Wausau; her step-sister, Jill (Kevin) Swatloski, Mosinee; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Jason.

Visitation will be from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau.

In lieu of cut flowers, please send hanging baskets, floral planters or make a memorial donation in honor of Paulette.

John C. Burish

John C. Burish, 86, Marathon, died Thursday, April 29, 2021 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at his home.

He was born December 10, 1934 in Marathon, son of the late Edward and Leora (Jost) Burish. He married Shirley Schwocho and later divorced. She preceded him in death on January 25, 1984. John later met Dorothy Gill and they were able to spend 20 plus years together until she preceded him in death on November 21, 1999. He then married Susie Stencil at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. She preceded him in death on July 6, 2017.

In his earlier years John was a was a cheese maker in the town of Stettin, working alongside his Father until he took over the family business. John also raised ginseng in the Marathon area for many years. Some of his favorite pastimes included attending church picnics, Polka dancing, attending the Steam Engine Show, play cards and dominos.

John served his country in the United States Army.

Survivors include his daughter, Kris Burish Marathon; grandson, Andrew, stepchildren, Pam (Tom) Balz, Marathon and Rick (Pam) Stencil, Edgar, step children, Lori (Tom) Hack, Mosinee, Gary Gill, Chetek and Kenny (Beth) Gill, Virginia; siblings, Janet Skrypchak, Chicago, Shirley Reid, Arkansas, Norbert (Barbara) Burish, Wausau, Tom (Kathy) Burish, Irma and Mike Burish, Milwaukee; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Burish, Wausau, Lillian Burish, Marathon, Joyce Burish, Marathon, Shirley Burish, Indiana and Louann Burish, Marathon; many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by Shirley, Dorothy and Susie, his sisters, Beatrice Wadzinski and (Lavern) Sr. Beatrice Burish and brothers, Reuben, Eugene, Tony, Ed, Marlin, Jim, Elton and Kenneth.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Entombment will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Current social distancing protocols will be practiced, and face coverings are required for all who attend.

Robert “BJ” Marcell Jr.

Robert “BJ” J. Marcell Jr., Wausau passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at his home, following complications from COVID.

He was born January 7, 1982 in Wausau, son of Gail (Heil) Marcell, Kronenwetter and the late Robert J. Marcell Sr.

Following in his father’s footsteps BJ was the present owner/operator of Marcell’s Specialties Inc., Wausau along with his beloved mother.

Survivors include his mother, Gail Marcell, Kronenwetter, his maternal grandmother, Helen Heil, Kronenwetter, his siblings, Nicholas (Jessie) Marcell and their two boys Chris and Colby, Marathon and Jenni (Dan D’Acquisto) Marcell, Marathon, his aunts and uncles, as well as many cousins, friends and his beloved and loyal furry companion Sprocket.

Besides his father he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and his maternal grandfather.

BJ had many passions in life, his greatest was the business. His creative designs was to be the new look of the business that was started by his late grandfather, Robert P. Marcell. If you ever needed to find him, you could almost always find him at the store or on a job site. It took much of his time, but he had the passion and dedication many of us seek in our everyday lives. Through his work he made many life long friends and mentors that will carry his memory on.

Although BJ was devoted to Marcell’s, he was also known for his contagious free spirit. BJ was an enthusiast of many things, but as long as there was good people, good food, and good beer he could turn any situation into the social event of the year. His awkward jokes and memorable laugh will be remembered by all.

Throughout the years BJ took on many new adventures. He enjoyed hanging with his motocross crew, hiking with good friends, screaming too loud at the Packer or Brewer games, a good curling match, being crazy with his nephews or just a barbeque and fire with loved ones. He was always up for any adventure. No matter where life took him you could always expect his best furry friend, Sprocket, to be right by his side.

Even though his time here was short, he always lived life to the fullest. Whether it was a simple gesture of helping someone fix their fireplace to making you one of his life long friends, BJ touched the lives of everyone he met. His parting from this world will leave a hole in the lives of everyone he met. He would want us to find peace in knowing he is now with his father and other loved ones that past before him, but to carry his memory in our hearts and continue doing the little things to make someone smile.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. There will be a parish vigil service at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening at the Sixth Street funeral home. For immediate family only, the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild. The Rev. Allan Slowiak will preside. Social distancing guideline will be observed as well as facemasks required by all who attend. In lieu of flowers a memorial through the Wausau Curling Club has been established in BJ’s name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Dorothy J. Benda

Dorothy J. Benda, Wausau, WI, went to be with her Lord on April 29, 2021, at the age of 94.

She had 50 wonderful years with her husband Gus until he passed away in 1996. They had two children, Michael (Linda) Benda and Jane Hansen; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held with Pastor Johnson from Zion Lutheran Church.

Besides providing for her family she will be providing for the Boys and Girls Club and the Wausau Community in Gus and Dorothy Benda’s name.

Randall “Randy” Fellbaum

Randall “Randy” Fellbaum, 64, of Merrill, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. He was born January 4, 1957 in Wausau to the late Arden and Arlene (Hahn) Fellbaum.

Randy was semi-retired, but was working in maintenance at Northcentral Technical College and loved his job. Prior to this he worked at Nestle, Welcome Dairy and was also a semi-truck driver for SNE for many years. Randy had been a karaoke DJ and was looking forward to starting his karaoke business again.

Randy enjoyed hunting, four wheeling, snowmobiling and the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed going to the Crandon Brush Run, the Hodag Festival and Pulaski Polka Days. He also loved his dogs Buddie and Angel and his beloved beagle Jinx, who has crossed over the rainbow bridge.

Randy is survived by his sisters Brenda Fellbaum of Schofield and Susan Fellbaum of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, nephew Travis Leitzke, niece Lauren Hunsanger, special friend Kathy Genovese of Merrill and her son Tyler Johnson. He is also survived by several aunts and uncles and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and his sister, Debra Fellbaum.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Avenue, Schofield WI 54476. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 12:00 with service to follow. A private family burial will take place after the service.

Carol J. Gordon

Carol J. Gordon, 73, of Wausau, died on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Wausau Manor Health Services.



Carol was born on February 17, 1948, in Weyauwega. The daughter of Charles and Caroline (Krippel) Gordon.

Carol was a dental assistant and a CNA doing in home care. She enjoyed fishing, camping, reading, and playing Scrabble. Carol loved spending time with her family and going out to eat with her son, Chuck.

Carol is survived by one daughter, Terri (Donald) Koch; one son, Chuck Owen; three granddaughters, Ashley (Joshua) Spencer, Danielle (Tom) Rickert and Erika (Tami) Koch; three great-grandchildren, Nash, Brantley, and Addison Rickert; one sister, Kathleen (Pete) Pederson; one nephew, Andrew Prahl and one niece, Michelle Haimann.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Rev. Dean Bertsch will preside.

Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Jerome M. VanderKooy

Jerome M. VanderKooy, 66 of Bevent, died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Jerome was born on August 8, 1954, the oldest child of Harley and Mary Ann (Brzezinski) VanderKooy.

He graduated from Hamilton High School in Milwaukee in 1972. He then obtained an associates degree in Industrial Engineering from NCTI.

On September 9, 1978, Jerome was united in marriage to Lorraine Lewandowski at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent.

Jerome was a very active member at St. Ladislaus and served on the finance council.

He worked at the former Drott Manufacturing in Schofield from 1972 until being laid off in 1980. He then was employed at the Weston Power Plant where he was Maintenance Scheduler/Planner. He was a very well respected and dedicated employee.

A highlight of his job were the summers he worked side by side with his three children during their college years. Jerome retired in 2018 after 38 years of service. He enjoyed mechanical work, fixing things and helping his children. He was a very kind and genuine man and was always willing to help others. Family was very important to Jerome and he cherished the time spent with his grandchildren.

Jerome is survived by his wife, Lorraine; three children, Brian (Denise) VanderKooy, Jennifer (Jeremy) Bukowski and Mark (Alyssa) VanderKooy; his grandchildren, Abby, Molly, Ashley, Ryan, Adam and Elsie; his siblings, Dennis (Ann) VanderKooy, Jane (Darrin Ostrander) VanderKooy, Dr. Michael (Leslie) VanderKooy, Doris (Paul) Dix and Laura VanderKooy; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Norman Lewandowski, Don (Terry) Lewandowski and Bill (Sandy) Lewandowski as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Jerome was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Fr. Augustine Bentil presided and burial was in the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.

