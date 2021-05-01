UPDATE: Multiple people shot at Oneida Casino, gunman in custody

By Shereen Siewert

UPDATED: Authorities say one person is in custody after a mass shooting at a Green Bay-area casino Saturday.

Multiple sources report as many as seven people were shot. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The gunfire broke out in a dining room at the Radisson Inn connected to the Oneida Casino

All Oneida Nation casinos are closed until further notice, officials said.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Read the initial story, below.

Dozens of police vehicles surrounded the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport Saturday evening amid reports of an active shooter at the facility.

Officials with Oneida Nation have confirmed an active shooter situation at the casino, which is in Ashwaubenon.

Community members are asked to not go near the Main Casino on Highway 172. Eastbound lanes of the highway are closed as of 8:39 p.m.

Initial reports suggest at least three people have been shot. Several nearby fire departments and officials from at least three counties responded. Seven ambulances were at the scene.

This is a rapidly developing story that will be updated.

Like this: Like Loading...