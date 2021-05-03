By Shereen Siewert

Newman Catholic girls basketball head coach Macie Zurfluh will step down this year, after filling the role on an interim basis.

Newman Catholic Schools Athletic Director Scott Fitzgerald announced the move in an email Monday.

“I cannot thank Coach Zurfluh enough for stepping into a challenging situation mid-season during COVID,” Fitzgerald said. “She did an outstanding job leading this group of young women and handled all challenges with grace and integrity. I wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors.”

Fitzgerald said his main focus now will be evaluating and bringing on a coach who is ready to build the program. A coaching search is underway.

