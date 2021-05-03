Jack L. Flaker

Jack L. Flaker, 83, of Rothschild, passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2021.

Jack was born to Joe and Ruth (Zemke) Flaker in Milwaukee, WI. After graduating from Wausau High School, he went on to study and play football at Ripon College.

After graduation, he accepted a commission in the US Army. In 1965, he wed the love of his life, Yvonne (Bahr) Flaker. Together they raised two children, Anne and Mary. Following his time in the army, Jack was an accountant at Marathon Electric and then Able Distributing both in Wausau.

Jack was a force of nature, teaching himself to shave at age 3 with his father’s straight razor. Jack was a passionate curler and could often be found at the Wausau Curling Club during the winter months. He also loved to travel with Yvonne, wherever she wanted to go. Once they decided on a destination, nothing stopped them, not a civil war in Kenya nor a fire at Yellowstone. He visited all 50 states and 67 countries.

Jack is survived by his wife, Yvonne; daughters Anne (Todd) Jagodzinski and Mary; grandchildren, Madeline and Matthew Jagodzinski; sisters, Nancy Flaker, Susan (Charles) Johnson, Laura (Ed) Albrent; brother-in-law, Wayne Bahr; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held on Friday May 7, 2021 at 11 am. Friends and family are invited to attend virtually via livestream at www.brainardfuneral.com. Guests are welcome to join the family at Pine Grove Cemetery at 12:15 pm on Friday for the graveside service. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made, in honor of Jack, to a charity of your choice.

Michael D. Kluetz

Words cannot describe the feeling of grief with the sudden loss of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Michael D. Kluetz, 72 on April 28, 2021. Mike was born in Wausau, WI on June 20, 1948 to the late Raymond and Erna (Artus) Kluetz. Mike grew up on the Kluetz family farm in the Town of Maine. He often told stories and reminisced about his early years with a twinkle in his eye. He graduated from Wausau High School in 1966 and attended UW Marathon Campus for one year. He furthered his education at UW-Madison, where he graduated in 1971 with a B.S. Degree in Chemistry. He received his PH.D. in Biophysical Chemistry in 1975 from the U. of Illinois-Urbana.

After college, he took a job at the U. of Idaho as a Chemistry Professor in Moscow, Idaho. During his five years in Moscow, he welcomed his two sons Karl and Erik into the world. Mike and his young family moved to the western suburbs of Minneapolis where he started his 30-year career at Cargill, Inc. as a research scientist. He was highly respected by his colleagues for his work ethic and dedication to his research. In 2012, Mike bought a home in Merrill, WI, and began his retirement life.

Mike’s faith was especially important to him; he returned to St. John Lutheran Church in the Town of Maine, where he was baptized and confirmed. It was at St. John that he met, Sue Harris who became his wife on December 29, 2017. Mike faithfully served on church council as treasurer. He was the church historian and spent countless hours documenting St. John family history for the church’s 150th anniversary. In addition, Mike was passionate about tracing his family’s heritage and genealogy which was often intertwined with the church. In 2015, he traveled with his son Erik and daughter-in-law Estreitta to the town of Kluetz in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern (northern) Germany and Pomerania.

Even though he had big titles and degrees behind his name, he never led with those credentials. As a father, Mike was always there for his sons to lean on for advice and input. He taught them from a young age that hard work, making smart decisions in life, and to lead by example without judgement.

He was always just “Mike” who loved and enjoyed the simple things in life. His passion was growing a massive garden, specializing in raspberries and asparagus, playing cribbage, a game of shuffleboard or pool with his best friend Bruce, snowshoeing, long bike rides with Sue, and just enjoying life with friends and family.

The most important thing in Mike’s life was the love he had for his beautiful family. His love, devotion, compassion, and life together with Sue, his pride in Karl and Erik’s accomplishments, his happiness in having two wonderful daughters-in-law, Estreitta and Mayumi, his special bonds with his stepchildren Terre, Matt, and Luke, and last but not least, his cherished grandchildren who brought so much joy to his life.

Mike is survived by his wife, Sue Harris; his son Karl (Mayumi) and granddaughters Shannon and Jasmine of Seattle, WA; son Erik (Estreitta) and grandson Anton of Fort Worth, TX; step-daughter, Terre Swemke and children Tre and Eli; step-son Matthew (Marla) Harris and children Daisy, Liliana and Anabel; step-son Luke (Danielle Chahdi) Harris and son Jack; aunt Mary Stone; brothers-in-law, Patrick Plunkett, Ken Klug, Larry (Anna) Schreiber, Russell (Sue) Schreiber, Steven (Chris) Schreiber, Andy Schreiber; sister-in-law Connie (Larry) Kroening; nieces Lisa (Greg) Nowicki and Sara (Mike) Agamaite.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his two sisters, Mary Plunkett, and Judy Klug.

Mike’s family will forever cherish these memories we hold so deeply in our hearts. We want to express our gratitude to everyone for their loving support and prayers.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 8 at St John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5304 44th Ave, Village of Maine. Pastor Dan Sire will officiate. Visitation will take place from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, May 7, and again on May 8, from 9:00 AM until the time of services. All visitation will take place at the church. Masks and social distancing are STRONGLY suggested by the family. Words of remembrance and online condolences may be expressed at www.brainardfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mike’s name may be given to St. John’s.

Darrel D. Peterson

Darrel (Pete) Dwain Peterson, 93, passed away on April 29, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital under Hospice Care. He was born on December 2, 1927 in Gypsum, Kansas to the late Elof and Susie (Base) Peterson. He grew up on the family farm with his three brothers, Maynard, Cleo, and Frank. His father passed away when he was 12 years old.

On March 26, 1949 Darrel married Marlyn May Rennells in Green Bay, WI. Darrel was a World War 2 veteran and was honorably discharged in 1946. Music was a big part of his life teaching himself how to play piano at a young age. He played piano for the “4 Gentlemen” from Green Bay and after that played organ and piano at many supper clubs into his 80’s. Darrel was co-owner for 10 years if the Bliese and Peterson Toledo Scale Franchise. In 1967 they purchased Northern Waters Resort on Plum Lake and moved to Sayner, WI where they operated the resort for 7 years. Darrel then worked for Ahlborn Equipment for several years moving to Hayward to set up a Stihl chainsaw franchise until retirement in 2013. More recently living at Renaissance Assisted Living for seven years then Care Partners, memory care. In his younger years, he enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, and boating on Plum Lake.

Darrel is survived by his five children, Cyndi (Jim) Krueger of Schofield & Florida, Janet (Lloyd) Engstrom of Florida, Rick (Joyce) Peterson of Wausau, Jerry (Sandy) Peterson of Mattoon and Mark (Patty) Peterson of Weston; eight grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren; Jody (Heather) Block, sons Maxwell and Carter, Jesse (Darcy) Block, sons and daughters, Devyn, Kylan, Kaden, and Mavyn, Rachael (Matt) Corcoran, daughters Ava and Keira, Kory (Angie) Peterson, daughter Olivia, Brad (Sarah) Peterson, daughter and son Molly and Leo, Ryan Peterson, daughters Madison and Reegan, Mark (fiancé Kim Holtz) Peterson, sons Corbin and Calvin, and Adam (Amanda) Peterson, sons Brayden and Sawyer; nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife, Marlyn, and brothers, Maynard, Cleo, and Frank. A special thank you to Renaissance Assisted Living and Care Partners for the wonderful care he received while residing there. Also thank you to all the doctors, nurses, CNA’s and staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for the compassionate care he received.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 7th at Brainard Funeral Home, Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. till time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Town of Maine. Condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com.

George C. Eppler

George C. Eppler, 94, Elderon, died Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, Weston under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

George was born September 15, 1926 in Racine to the late Fredric Valantine and Rose Mariee (Brown) Eppler. He enjoyed life and laughter with family and friends.

George is survived by his loving wife Helen of 75 years, and loving daughter, Terri Curtis; grandsons Doug Curtis, Greg Curtis, Grandchildren David (Briana) Silvani and Stacy (Craig) Brouwers; 4 great-grandchildren; sons-in-laws, Jim Silvani and Allen Curtis; sister, Rosie Mason and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Georgette Silvani and his brothers and sisters.

The Visitation for George will be May 8, 2021 from 11:00 AM until the time of service at Brainard funeral home. The memorial service will be at 1:00 PM at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel. Pr. Gary Froseth will officiate. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at brainardfuneral.com.

Robert G. Walhof

Robert (Bob) Walhof, 82 was called home to be with The Lord on April 30, 2021. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family members and an abundance of love.

Born on March 29, 1939 in Pipestone, Minnesota to the late Garret and Minnie Walhof (Tinklenberg), he grew up on a family farm in Edgerton Minnesota, to which he would frequently be overheard proudly reminiscing about throughout his life. In 1961 he was drafted into the United States Army and served active duty in Germany until 1963 when he was honorably discharged.

On June 26, 1959 he married the love of his life, Helen DeGood in Grand Rapids, Michigan. After living together in Germany for the duration of Bob’s active duty service and creating many memories there together, Bob and Helen moved to Michigan, in the Grand Rapids area. Bob worked for Marquette Lumber in Grand Rapids. Later, he worked as a Sales Representative for Morton Buildings in Rockford, Michigan. A job transfer (and promotion) with Morton Buildings later relocated Bob and his family to Wausau, Wisconsin in 1978. Due to a company restructure and his position subsequently being eliminated, Bob and Helen purchased and operated Bristol Candy, Inc., which is what Bob continued to do to provide for his family until his retirement in 2004.

Bob was inspired by music. He was a founding member of the Living River Quartet in the mid 1980’s through the mid 1990’s where he sang baritone. The quartet became extremely popular and successful and went on to win national recognition in Pella, Iowa and create multiple CD albums and actually, the quartet still lives on today with some new members. He also enjoyed camping and especially loved to travel and spend time with his family. Bob was an eternal optimist, always looking on the bright side with never a complaint to share and he enjoyed helping others. He will be missed dearly by family, friends and anyone who knew him, including neighbors.

Bob was a member of New Hope Community Church since 1979, as well as a devout Christian.

Survivors include: The love of his life and his wife of 62 years: Helen Walhof; Children: Kevin (Julie) Walhof and Todd (Lisa) Walhof; Grandchildren: Bryce, Jordan, Dylan, Austin, Spencer, and Zach; Great Grandchild: Liam; Siblings: Marcella (Merlyn) Gulker, Howard (Joyce) Walhof, and Marian (David) Smit; Bother-in-law’s: Lee (Janice) DeGood, Rick (Janet) Krosschell, Jim (Lorna) Krosschell; and Sister-in-law: Bonnie Nunes.

The Family would like to thank Interim Hospice Care for their excellent support.

A service for Robert will be held Saturday May 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at New Hope Community Church, 229375 County Rd J, Wausau, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment to be announced at a later time.

The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to New Hope Community Church in memory of Bob.

Peter A. Stuhr

Peter A. Stuhr, 71, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2021, with his companion, Jan, by his side.

Peter was born November 21, 1949, in Burlington, Wisconsin. He was adopted by the Stuhr family shortly after. After approximately 40 years, Peter met his twin brother, Paul, who was adopted by another family. He was a hard-working man. He worked his way up at Kolbe & Kolbe and eventually became a supervisor. He was so intelligent and memorized so many things. We will miss him dearly.

No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held this summer.

Apollo J. Switlick

Apollo J. Switlick, 37, Athens passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born March 4, 1984 in Wausau, son of Merlin and Stephanie (Kohl) Switlick, Athens.

After high school graduation, Apollo went to work with his father at the family business, Switlick & Sons, until the time of his passing. Some of his favorite pastimes included snowmobiling, 4 wheeling, kayaking, hunting, fishing, and loving everyday.

In the words of Apollo, “just send it; a full send!”

Survivors include his parents, Merlin and Stephanie Switlick, Athens, his soulmate, Tania Myszka, Athens, his children, Mason, Brody and Layla Switlick, and Daniel, Nataley and Kassidy Myszka, his siblings, Angela (Steve) Sommer, Medford and Adam (Stefanie) Switlick, Athens, his nieces and nephews, Tyson and Emma Jean Sommer and Jaelin and Madalin Switlick and also Tania’s parents, Dennis and Mary Miller, Edgar along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and coworkers.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Noon, Friday, May 7, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski. The Rev. Thomas Huff will preside. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be in place as well as facemasks required by all who attend. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Richard G. Jacobson

Richard “Dick” G. Jacobson, 87, Wausau passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020 while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Mountain Terrace Assisted Living.

He was born August 30, 1933 in Bessemer, Michigan, son of the late Gustav and Jennie (Johnson) Jacobson. On March 16, 1957 he very happily married Diane Goodesmith in London, England. She preceded him in death on May 16, 2017.

He attended Bessemer schools and graduated in 1951. Dick joined the U.S. Air Force in 1953 as an Air Traffic Control Operator with assignments in California, Mississippi, New York, and London. He was honorably discharged in 1957 receiving the National Defense Service and Good Conduct Medals.

He attended Gogebic Community College in Ironwood, MI and Michigan Technological University in Houghton, MI and became a Certified Public Accountant in 1969, passing the exam on the first try.

Richard always worked as an Accountant, first for Johnson Motors in Waukegan, IL and then for American Motors in Kenosha, WI before moving back to Ironwood, MI to work with Talaska & Sharpe. He opened his own accounting firm, Haukkala & Jacobson, with a partner in 1973 and his own firm in 1983. He was able to semi retire in 1990 but continued working part time in accounting roles until 2015. Over the years he worked many long days and hours but never missed any activity that included his children. He was an avid Green Bay Packer, Wisconsin Badger and Milwaukee Brewer fan.

Richard was also a volunteer fireman In Ironwood Township for 10 years, served as a treasurer for Olympus Snowmobile Races and loved hunting and fishing with his brothers and brothers in law.

Survivors include his children, Donna (Eric) Owens, Rothschild, WI, Darla (Daniel) Gratton, Wausau, WI, Guy (Jennifer) Jacobson, Lombard, Illinois and Sandra (Wayne) Collette, Mundelein, Illinois; grandchildren, Vanessa Gratton, Wausau, WI, Stephanie Gratton, Madison, WI, Ashley (Tyler) Picchiottino, Slinger, WI, Lea (Scott) Stelpflug, Des Moines, Iowa, Jaclyn Collette, Mundelein, Illinois and Jessica Collette, Salt Lake City, Utah; great-grandson, Wesley Picchiottino, his siblings, Nancy Massi, Bessemer, MI, Ginger (Jerome) Suzik, Bessemer, MI, Janice (John) Hanley, Ironwood, MI, Lyn (Dan) Corullo, Ironwood, MI, Harvey (Luise) Jacobson, Kansas City, Mo, Terry (Sharon) Jacobson, Wakefield as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his stepsister, Muriel Nielsen, his sister, Laverne Jacobson and brothers, Ronald and Butch Jacobson.

The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Terrace Senior Living and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospital Services for the very kind and thoughtful care they provided Dick over the last several years.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from Noon until 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park. Wausau. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Charlie Lo

Charlie Lo “Vam Txos” age 66, Wausau, passed away at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston on Monday, April 26, 2021.

He was born on May 4, 1954 in the village of Hoi Hin Dam, Sam Neua, Houa Phan, Laos, son of Chai Vang Lo and Xai Xiong.

On April 1979, he and his wife came to America as refugees of the Vietnam War. They left behind their families and friends to come and seek a better life. Before he came to the U.S., he was a teacher and taught First Grade.

On April 29, 1985, Charlie got hired at Central Fabricators (now Woods Equipment) in Schofield. He worked for 32 years and retired on May 6, 2017.

On July 26, 1996 he and his wife became naturalized citizens, and bought their first house in 1988.

On his spare time, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting squirrels and fishing, travelling, gardening and spending time with family. He was a devouted Catholic. He believed in hard work to achieve success.

He will be remembered for his kind heart, offering refuge for those who had non, treating others with respect, and teaching his child and grandchildren about family values.

Charlie loved his family very much and loved to serve and care for them above all things. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him!

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Shoua V. Lo, Wausau, his daughter Monica M. Lo (Moua/Tsua) and son-in-law, Steve Schnitzler (Stevens Point) and four grandchildren, Cheng Chad Vang, Lilli, Belle, and Kennen Xiong-Schnitzler (Stevens Point), two younger sisters, Tia and Tong (Laos), and a younger brother, Cha (Laos), and relatives.

A celebration of Charlie’s life and visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday May 9, 2021 at Peterson Kraemer Funeral Home in Wausau, WI., 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau.

Monday, May 10th at 8 a.m., a brief church service will take place at Peterson Kraemer Funeral Home followed with burial at Restlawn Memorial Park at 9:45 a.m., 235962 N. Troy St, Wausau, WI 54403. Father Al Burkhardt will preside.

Current COVID recommendations will be practiced and masks are encouraged for those in attendance. Facebook live stream and zoom will be available for those that are not able to attend.

In lieu of flowers, support for the family can be sent by check to Shoua V. Lo, 604 S. 20th Ave., Wausau, WI 54401.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Marshfield Weston ICU for their care, and to the staff of Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home.

Alice M.Wisnewski

Alice Mayme Wisnewski, age 83, of Wausau, died Monday afternoon, April 26, 2021, at Wausau Aspirus Hospital, while being comforted by family.

She was born a twin on April 13, 1938, with her brother Allen, to Frederick and Mary (Krell) Lierman. They were the youngest of six children, being born 10 years after their next oldest sibling. Alice grew up living in the Brooklyn part of Edgar. She told of many stories of a happy and loving childhood, that usually involved her Mother, Allen and the creek that flowed behind her parent’s hobby farm. Alice graduated from Edgar High School in 1957.

After high school, Alice worked as a waitress at Medo Farms Restaurant in Abbotsford and then for the Wisconsin Phone Company in Madison. One weekend when she returned home for a visit, she met a young man who stopped to help her, and her girlfriend change a flat tire on Pioneer road, near Athens. That young man was Mark Jerome Wisnewski, who she married on May 23, 1959 at Holy Family Church in Poniatowski. Together they had six children before divorcing in 1975. She never remarried.

Alice worked many different jobs but one that she was most proud of was working at Wausau Hospital as a certified nursing assistant. It was her hardest job also, mostly because it was difficult for her to not become attached to the patients and their families. Alice was employed by Wausau Insurance Company for many years until her retirement.

Alice was a funny, sweet lady. Tiny but feisty. Family and friends that knew her have called her spirited, a firecracker, a little spark plug. She was non-pretentious, and everyone was her “buddy”. She had a courage and strength that often surprised her family. Alice loved to travel, visiting throughout Europe with her brother Allen, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Hawaii. Being a lifelong Elvis fan, having toured Graceland was on the top of her bucket list. When her family was younger, Summers were spent camping with Allen’s family. Traveling and camping with the twins was a laugh out loud adventure. She spent many hours reading, diamond dot painting, dot to dot drawings, and word search puzzles. She was a big Packer fan and liked to watch Jeopardy and Golf. Driving the cart while her Grandsons played golf was always a happy thrill for her. To honor her oldest brother Cliff, who was killed in action in France during WWII, Alice became a member of the Wausau American Legion Auxiliary.

Alice is survived by 2 sons; Dale (Sue) Wisnewski, Rib Mountain, Scott Wisnewski, Athens, 2 daughters; Kim (Larry) Althoff, Rib Mountain, Heidi (Randy) Adamski, Pike Lake, 12 Grandchildren; Dustin Spatz, Mosinee, Brian (Paige Lloyd) Wisnewski, Rothschild, Christopher Wisnewski, LaCrosse, Jason (Lindley) Wisnewski, Morton Grove IL, Jessica (Ryan) Frahm, Athens, Eric Wisnewski, Stetsonville, Amanda (Brad) Teske, Merrill, Heather Althoff, Wausau, Brad (Brittney) Althoff, Wausau, Brittany (Henry Stillwell) Althoff, Woodbury MN, Kyle (Angela Fisher) Adamski, Lawrenceville GA, Kody Adamski, Pike Lake, 17 Great Grandchildren; Emily Spatz, Melanie and Charlie Wisnewski, Allen Paul Wisnewski, Hardin and Harrison Wisnewski, Gavin and Garrett Frahm, Brendin and Gage Wisnewski, Tanner and Miranda Bullman, Dylan and Hunter Teske, Makenzie Althoff, Nicolas and Anna Althoff.

Besides her parents, Alice was preceded in death by 4 brothers; Clifford, Frederick, Gordon, and Allen Lierman, 1 sister; Dorothy (Ed) Frank, ex-husband, Mark Wisnewski, and 2 sons; Joseph and Ricky Wisnewski.

A memorial service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home located at 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Interment will be at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

