

WAUSAU – The Cyclones have signed forward Max Toijala to a 2021-2022

tender agreement, the Cyclones announce this week.

Toijala spent his high school hockey career at Lakeland High, where he notched 90 goals and 81 assists in 77 career games, according to the Cyclones. Last season,

Toijala earned first team all-state recognition as voted on by the Wisconsin

Hockey Coaches Association.

Toijala is a native of Minocqua.

“I am very excited to have Max remain in central Wisconsin and join our

program. He brings a great skill set and work ethic, which we expect to make an

immediate impact,” said Head Coach Colin Bailey.

