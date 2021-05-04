WAUSAU – Eleven students have advanced to the statewide JA Business Challenge Championship, JA announced this week.

On April 13, student teams were paired with community mentors to run a virtual manufacturing company using JA Titan, a computer business simulation. Students competing in the business strategy tournament made decisions about price, production, marketing, capital investment and research and development. Winning teams had the best Performance Index, a combination of net income, retained earnings, and market share.

First and second place scholarship winners were Michael Hahn and Jared Sweno of Marathon High School; Taylor Yakey, Jalyn Burish and Michael Woellert of Wausau WAVE; and Isaiah Miller, Jake Laube, Willem Laube, Thea Michelson, Corrinne Michovanovic and Sarah Zuge.

Participating schools included Marathon, Newman Catholic, Pacelli Catholic, Stevens Point Area Senior, Wausau East and Wisconsin Rapids high schools, and Wausau WAVE.

The JA Business Challenge Championship is held today, May 4.

Like this: Like Loading...