Possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct, battery and drunken driving in Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for May 3.

A 34-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested last Monday evening on a felony warrant charge for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Highway D in the town of King.

A 64-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges of disorderly conduct and battery following a disturbance in the town of Bradley.

A 47-year-old Park Falls man was cited Wednesday evening for driving while intoxicated following a driving complaint on Highway 51 near Highway 64.

A 54-year-old Tomahawk woman was arrested Wednesday evening on a criminal traffic charge on Heafford Road in the town of Bradley. The woman was placed through field sobriety tests and arrested for a third offense of driving while intoxicated and for violating the terms of her probation.

Deputies assisted a Gleason woman Thursday afternoon after she phoned 911 reporting a possible intruder. The woman left the home after hearing strange noises coming from her basement. When deputies arrived they also heard the noise but soon discovered it was a turkey trying to make entry through a window.

A 41-year-old Mosinee man was stopped and cited for speed Thursday evening around 10 p.m. after he was observed traveling 100 mph on Highway 51 near Merrill.

A 24-year-old Almena man was arrested in the town of Scott Saturday morning for second offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and two warrants. The man was also cited for operating left of center and operating without a valid license.

A 38-year-old Rothschild man received non-life-threatening injuries Saturday evening after rolling his ATV over on Bear Trail Road near Otter Lake Road.

A 25-year-old Wausau woman was arrested on charges of battery and disorderly conduct following a domestic related incident Saturday night in the town of Corning.

Three people reported striking deer last week.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department

