WAUSAU – The city has opened up an extra room tax tourism grant application period because of the uncertainties created by the COVID pandemic

The application period will run through May 21.

Room tax tourism grants are available to eligible not-for-profit organizations conducting events and programs that are significantly used by transient tourists and reasonably likely to generate paid overnight stays at more than one hotel establishment in the city of Wausau.

The maximum grant amount is $10,000.

The application can be found at ci.wausau.wi.us/Departments/Clerk/OtherResourcesForms.aspx.

