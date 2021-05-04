Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Jeevinmathu Chandra and Muthumari Perumal announce the birth of their daughter Keziah, born on April 29, 2021. Keziah weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Adam and Brooke Mann announce the birth of their daughter Stella Marie, born at 5:38 p.m. April 29, 2021. Stella weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Brandon and Monica Schuster announce the birth of their son Nolan James, born at 7:45 a.m. April 30, 2021. Nolan weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Anthony and Natalie Gombash announce the birth of their daughter Alanna Lee, born at 9:13 p.m. April 28, 2021. Alanna weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Tyler and Stephanie Utecht announce the birth of their son Jordan Bradley, born at 5:16 p.m. April 27, 2021. Jordan weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

Paul Kurth and Molly Kennedy-Kurth announce the birth of their daughter Flora June, born on April 22, 2021.

Joshua and Lindsey Goch announce the birth of their daughter Marsali Ruth, born at 1:40 p.m. April 20, 2021. Marsali weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

Conner and Leah Vanderleest announce the birth of their daughter Jozie Jean, born at noon April 19, 2021. Jozie weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

