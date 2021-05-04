MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced visitors to Peninsula State Park in 2021 will be in for a treat with property upgrades, new facilities and infrastructure, plus the reopening of popular property amenities.

In the last year, Peninsula State Park has gone through a major transformation by upgrading facilities and infrastructure across the park including:

New shower restroom facility in the South Nicolet campground

Restroom upgrades at South Nicolet and Weborg Point campgrounds

11 new vault toilet restrooms

Construction of a new sanitary station (dump/fill station)

New restroom facility at Northern Sky Theater

Nature Center addition (will remain closed until facilities reopen to the public)

Resurfacing of 400 campsites

Campsite upgrades including new grills and fire rings

23 campsites upgraded to electrical service

New drinking fountains added throughout the campgrounds

In addition to the new facilities, some favorite amenities are set to open for the season with protocols in place to ensure the safety of visitors.

Peninsula State Park Golf Course and clubhouse will open to golfers May 1

Eagle Bluff Lighthouse will open for tours beginning May 15

The Nicolet Beach Camp Store will open Memorial Day weekend, May 28

Northern Sky Theater opens for the season June 14

Work at Peninsula doesn’t stop there. In the next 1-2 years we’ll be making considerable upgrades to various trails, nature center and property roads.

Due to unforeseen construction delays, the Eagle Tower at Peninsula State Park is not open to the public. The DNR estimates the tower will reopen in the coming weeks.

Season Reminders

Visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing and to wear a face covering when a distance of 6 feet or greater cannot be achieved.

State park visitors can purchase annual admission passes online, over the phone by calling local properties directly or in-person at self-registration stations at individual properties.

