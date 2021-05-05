By Shereen Siewert

The driver of an SUV that collided with a semi tractor trailer late Tuesday on Hwy. 29 east of Wausau is dead, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies and rescue crews were called at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Hwy. 29 and Bass Lake Road, in the town of Norrie, for a report of a two-vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation shows the driver of an SUV headed northbound on Bass Lake Road was crossing Hwy. 29 when the vehicle was struck by a westbound semi hauling a tanker trailer. The SUV driver failed to yield, police said, and the semi struck the passenger side of the SUV.

The SUV driver, the only occupant in the vehicle, died at the scene. The semi driver was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing and the name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Hatley Fire Department, Hately EMS, Aspirus Medivac, the Marathon County Highway Department and the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office.

