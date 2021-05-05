(Madison)-Clean air is important to human and ecosystem health. Poor air quality can affect people of all ages, especially those sensitive to air pollution, including people with asthma or heart conditions, people who work and exercise outdoors, and older adults and children. This May, DNR is celebrating Clean Air Month.
Wisconsin’s air quality continues to improve. The DNR works closely with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA), research and scientific organizations, businesses and non-profits to reduce air emissions and improve air quality across the state. Reducing emissions from vehicles and electric and gas utilities, to name a few, play a large role in air quality improvements. Citizens can also play a role in protecting and improving air quality.
Environmental Justice
This Clean Air Month, DNR’s Air Program has a new focus: environmental justice. Environmental justice is the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin or income with respect to the development, implementation and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations and policies. One way DNR is engaging in environmental justice work is by providing information that can help citizens purchase and use low-cost air quality sensors to track air quality in their communities. The Air Program recently conducted a study comparing low-cost air quality sensors with DNR’s federally approved air quality monitors and created tools and correction factors to better align citizen sensor data with DNR’s data. Using these low-cost sensors enables citizens to monitor and track air quality in their own neighborhoods and provides public health protection and awareness in their local communities.
Air Quality Bingo
Join DNR and use this bingo card [PDF] to find actions and objects promoting good air quality. Post your completed card on Instagram and use #WICleanAirMonth.
DNR Podcast and Videos
- Committed to Clean Air: Ozone
- Committed to Clean Air: Particle Pollution
- Committed to Clean Air in Wisconsin
- Do A Little, Save a Lot…of Energy
- Do a Little, Save a Lot…of Fuel
- Travel Wisely – For Clean Air
- Visit a Wisconsin Wind Farm
Get Involved
Get outside, get creative and have fun this Clean Air Month.
- Do a little, save a lot! Get tips on saving energy and improving air quality.
- The EPA started a new student engagement activity this year called Why I Care About Clean Air [exit DNR] that can easily be distributed and completed from home. This activity will prompt students of all ages to express themselves creatively as well as think about how air quality issues impact their own lives on a personal level.
Stay Informed
Visit these pages and tools for more information and to sign up for notifications related to air quality in Wisconsin.
- Current Wisconsin statewide air quality – The DNR uses weather forecasts and data from air monitoring sites to determine air quality in the state and notifies residents when pollutants reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups such as asthmatics, children and older adults. The site includes an air quality mapping tool for the public to get up-to-date air quality information, report options and specific monitor information.
- Download DNR’s WisconsinAQM mobile app for Apple and Android devices. The app, available in the Google Play Store [exit DNR] and the App Store [exit DNR], allows the public to receive air quality updates and easily view current air quality throughout the state from anywhere using their mobile device.
- Review the Air Quality Trends happening in Wisconsin and read DNR’s annual report.
- Visit the EPA/NOAA webpage on Air Quality Awareness week [exit DNR] for resources and topic learning.
- Air education and outreach – Publications and resources available for children, teachers and adults.
- Sign up for newsletters and notifications – The DNR uses GovDelivery to help us more efficiently manage our communications and offer more subscription options to our customers.
- Air Quality Notices for all counties in Wisconsin.
- Air Quality Notices for individual counties in Wisconsin.
- Air News is a newsletter that updates you on state and federal air quality issues.