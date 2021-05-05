(Madison)-Clean air is important to human and ecosystem health. Poor air quality can affect people of all ages, especially those sensitive to air pollution, including people with asthma or heart conditions, people who work and exercise outdoors, and older adults and children. This May, DNR is celebrating Clean Air Month.

Wisconsin’s air quality continues to improve. The DNR works closely with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA), research and scientific organizations, businesses and non-profits to reduce air emissions and improve air quality across the state. Reducing emissions from vehicles and electric and gas utilities, to name a few, play a large role in air quality improvements. Citizens can also play a role in protecting and improving air quality.

Environmental Justice

This Clean Air Month, DNR’s Air Program has a new focus: environmental justice. Environmental justice is the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin or income with respect to the development, implementation and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations and policies. One way DNR is engaging in environmental justice work is by providing information that can help citizens purchase and use low-cost air quality sensors to track air quality in their communities. The Air Program recently conducted a study comparing low-cost air quality sensors with DNR’s federally approved air quality monitors and created tools and correction factors to better align citizen sensor data with DNR’s data. Using these low-cost sensors enables citizens to monitor and track air quality in their own neighborhoods and provides public health protection and awareness in their local communities.

Air Quality Bingo

Join DNR and use this bingo card [PDF] to find actions and objects promoting good air quality. Post your completed card on Instagram and use #WICleanAirMonth.

DNR Podcast and Videos

Get Involved

Get outside, get creative and have fun this Clean Air Month.

Do a little, save a lot! Get tips on saving energy and improving air quality.

The EPA started a new student engagement activity this year called Why I Care About Clean Air [exit DNR] that can easily be distributed and completed from home. This activity will prompt students of all ages to express themselves creatively as well as think about how air quality issues impact their own lives on a personal level.

Stay Informed

Visit these pages and tools for more information and to sign up for notifications related to air quality in Wisconsin.

