Woof! My name is Smoky and if I’m being honest, I’ve struggled with my self-esteem for most of my life. I tend to really love my family and have a hard time letting new people in, so you can bet I had to be really brave when I came to HSMC.

I’m a smart and handsome boy who is looking for the forever kind of love. I have lived with children and have met a few other pets while being here at the shelter. I think cats are very interesting and I’d like to find a dog who is just my speed. I have a lot of energy and I love to play with toys and I’ll never tire of hearing that I’m a good boy. Once you see my handsome mug and look in these big brown eyes, you’ll know I’m the one!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

