Betty A. Pusheck

Betty Ann Pusheck, 89, Wausau, died Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Forest Park Village in her sleep.

Betty was born July 28, 1931 in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Herbert and Anna (Prochnow) Hoppe. She grew up in Wausau, WI. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1950.

Betty and Bill met while roller skating at the Rothschild Pavilion. Betty married Bill Pusheck on May 14, 1960 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church.

The couple were blessed with three sons: Robert, Benjamin and Bernard.

Betty’s career consisted of working for Wausau Insurance for over 20 years. We imagine as you read this that Betty has been reunited with Bill and they are once again, skate dancing together.

Betty was a woman of many words and loved to share a story with friends and family. Being a lifelong member at St. Stephen Lutheran Church meant more than just attending the weekly service. Some of those activities included making many quilts that went throughout the world, serving communion, helping in the kitchen for events and taking in national conventions when possible.

In her spare time, she liked to knit various items like mittens, hats and blankets. When her own three sons got older, she helped take care of a few younger neighborhood children.

Once the snow melted from the chilly Wausau winters and spring was in the air, she would turn on the local television station to watch the Milwaukee Brewers.

When her kids were younger, she would ride her bicycle with them to Bluegill Park, into Wausau so they could get an ice cream treat and other times just to go pick and eat fresh berries around Rib Mountain. Maybe that is why she loved fresh fruit, but especially blueberries later on in life.

In retirement, Betty found time to volunteer at the hospital to give back to the community and traveled with her husband Bill throughout the lower United States as well as Alaska and Hawaii.

Betty is survived by her three loving sons, Robert (Tammi) of Colorado, Benjamin (Barbara) of Michigan and Bernard (Deedee Mader) of South Carolina; grandchildren, Katrina (fiancé, Jesse Diaz) Jamie, Ann (Larry Wostenberg) Pusheck, Thomas Pusheck, Jacob (Hannah) Pusheck, Matthew Pusheck, Emily Pusheck, Ellie Pusheck and Daniel Pusheck; great-granddaughter, Brianna; sisters, Elaine Hoppe, Mary Borchardt and Nancy Scott; brother, Jerry (Elaine) Hoppe; sister-in-law, Jeanette (Ivan) Gruetzmacher of New London, WI; and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Audrey Hoppe and Carol Kemna.

There will be a private family funeral service for Betty officiated by Pastor Jen Hoffman. The service will be livestreamed at helke.com on Betty’s obituary page beginning at 2:15 PM on Tuesday.

The public is welcome to visit with the family from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Helke Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Betty will be entombed at Restlawn Mausoleum, Town of Texas.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign the family guestbook at helke.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Stephen Lutheran Church (512 McClellan Street, Wausau, WI 54403).

Sincere appreciation goes to the nurses and staff of Forest Park Village Gardens, for many years of support.

Elizabeth Hromek

Born to life on December 31, 1915 in Mosinee, Wisconsin, the daughter of John Klinger and Annie Frantz Klinger, Betty was born to eternal life on April 29, 2021, at the age of 105 years at Serenity Villa in Slinger, Wisconsin.

Betty and her husband Andrew Hromek lived on Milwaukee’s northwest side for many years, where they raised their three children and attended Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Betty was the consummate housewife and mother.

She was preceded in death by her husband Andrew Hromek, daughter Shirley Hromek and son Reginald Hromek.

Betty is survived by her beloved son David (Mary) Hromek and daughter-in-law of Nancy Hromek. She is further survived by her cherished 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Private interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon, Wisconsin.

A special thank you to the caring and dedicated staffs at Serenity Villa, Slinger, Wisconsin and Horizon Home Care and Hospice for the compassionate care they gave Betty during her final days.Jelacic Funeral Home (www.jelacicfuneralhome.com) serving the Hromek family.

Reverend Joseph L. Kleinheinz

Reverend Joseph L. (Lawrence) Kleinheinz

December 15, 1928 – November 30, 2020

Reverend Joseph Kleinheinz, (Father Joe), a Wausau native, died peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Superior Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Father Joe was born in Wausau, Wisconsin on December 15, 1928, son of the late Joseph A. and Mary (Moseler) Kleinheinz and was one of 12 children.

He attended St. Mary’s Grade School, entering St. Josephinum Pontifical Seminary in Worthington, Ohio. His secondary collegiate education focused on philosophical and theological studies. Father Joe was ordained on May 8, 1954 by an Apostolic Delegate from Rome at St. Josephinum Pontifical Seminary. On May 16, 1954 he celebrated his first Mass at St. Therese Catholic Church, Schofield, Wisconsin.

Father Joe served as a priest in the Superior Diocese at parishes in Minocqua, River Falls, Rhinelander, Iron River, Land O’ Lakes, Cable, Mellen, Stetsonville and Mercer, Wisconsin. In his later years he also served parishes in the La Crosse, Wisconsin diocese.

Father Kleinheinz is survived by three sisters, Jane Cumberland, Wausau, Wisconsin, Celine Persak, Atwater, CA and Eileen Lopuszynski, Ashtabula, Ohio and many loving and caring nieces and nephews and many friends.

Father Joe was a member of the Knights of Columbus, an avid sports and Green Bay Packer Fan, loved traveling with his brother, Jerry and two of his sisters.

Father Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary, seven sisters, Sister Clarice Kleinheinz, Sister Lucille Kleinheinz, Eleanore Kleinheinz, Lauretta Martinson, Elizabeth Burkart, Anna Mae Rausch, Verneta (Nita) Leith and brother Gerald Kleinheinz.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. The Rev. Joseph Albert Saleth will preside. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Wausau, Wisconsin.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, Wisconsin is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com. In lieu of flowers, condolences or memorials can be sent in care of Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, WI 54403; who will see that they get to the family.

Patricia A. Langdon

Patricia A. Langdon, 67, Edgar, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 3rd, 2021, at Colonial Center in Colby with family by her side.

She was born November 9th, 1953 in Moberly, MO, to the late Walter and Barbara (Brown) Wood. She was a 1972 graduate of Centralia High School, in Centralia, MO and a college graduate of Truman State University in Kirksville, MO marrying the love of her life, Ronnie Langdon on August 8th, 1974.

Patty truly loved the Lord (1 Corinthians 3:9, Proverbs 3:5) and lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures like learning about archeology and collecting dinosaurs, immersing herself in the Star Wars universe, and collecting Egyptian artifacts. She had a talent and passion for sewing, quilting, scrapbooking and reading.

Patty dedicated her life to her family and loved nothing more than caring for her two boys, Grant and Matthew. Being a mother was her life’s greatest joy. Patty worked several jobs over her lifetime as a teacher, librarian, and most recently as a quality control inspector for Eastbay/FootLocker.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Langdon, Edgar, WI; sons, Grant (Sabrina) Langdon, Marquette, MI and Matthew (Christina) Langdon, Jacksonville, FL; sister, Doris Wood, Columbia, MO; niece, Stephanie (Richard) Ingram, Mexico, MO.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by infant sisters, Lee and Cindy Wood, sister, Linda (Wood) Rose and brother, Alvin Wood.

Celebration of Life services will be held in Edgar, WI on Thursday, May 6th, 2021 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at the Edgar Family Restaurant. A second service will be held in Centralia, MO with details to be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Timothy P. Rodehaver

Timothy P. “Frog” Rodehaver, 62, Weston passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born April 18, 1959 in Wausau, son of the late Donald and Dorothy (Seidl) Rodehaver. Tim married Kristine Hubbard on March 2, 2007 in Wausau. She survives.

For many years Tim was a chef in the Wausau area. He worked at the former Iozzo’s Restaurant, Greenheck, Granite Peak and also at St. Clare’s Hospital. In his younger years Tim enjoyed working at Anderson Brothers & Johnson Quarry, Wausau.

Survivors include his loving wife, Kristine Rodehaver, Weston, his children, Natalie (Danny Sokolowski) Rodehaver, Deerbrook, Melinda (Matt Witter) Rodehaver, Wausau, his grandchildren, Orion Sokolowski and Evelyn and Riley Witter, his stepchildren, Andrew Steffeck, Wausau and Daniel Steffeck, Weston, his siblings, Sara (Steve) Pueschner, Wausau and Dan Rodehaver, Wausau, two step siblings, Kim (Bob) Manowski and Wade (Sherry) Cohodas and his stepfather Don (Jane) Seubert, Wausau.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Becky Greenheck.

At Tim’s request no formal funeral services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Tim’s life may be held at a later date when it is safe to be get together in public. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Lois J. Hahn

Lois J. Hahn, 71 of Schofield, passed away at home under hospice care surrounded by her loving family on May 2, 2021. She was born to Clarence and Lillian (Blaubach) Wenzel on November 25, 1949.



She is survived by her loving husband David of 50 years, her son Jeremy (Danie’l) Collins-Hahn, daughter Julene (Andrew) Stokes and grand children James Collins-Hahn, David Collins-Hahn, Joshua Collins-Hahn, Trevor Stokes, and Ethan Stokes. She is also survived by a brother Dennis (Judy) Wenzel, sister Arlene (Gary) Hahn, Brother, and Sister-in-laws Ron (Carolyn) Hahn, Ken (Bev) Hahn, Steven Hahn, Harlan Hahn, Tim (Dawn) Hahn and many nieces and nephews.Lois was a wonderful homemaker and loving wife, mother, grandmother, Aunt, and friend to so many.



She loved being a crossing guard at the Weston Elementary School for over 30 years. She enjoyed traveling and making picture books of her family and their travels. She enjoyed nature and trips around Wisconsin to look at the scenery and to shop and eat at a good restaurant. She was a collector of knickknacks, mementos, souvenirs to enjoy around her home.



Visitation will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Mt. Olive Church 6205 Alderson St, Weston, WI 54476 and again on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with a Service at 11:00 officiated by Pastor Lance Hoelscher. Burial will take place at St. Johns Lutheran Cemetery.



John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com. In lieu of flowers family requests that you please donate to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to Mount Oliver Lutheran Church.

Like this: Like Loading...