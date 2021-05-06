WAUSAU – United Way of Marathon County and the Marathon County Early Coalition continue their free online educational sessions, “Helping Transition Children, Youth and Their Families to the Next Normal,” each Tuesday in May from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The second presentation of this four-part series will be held on May 11, presented by Dr. Lori Shepherd, pediatrician, Marshfield Clinic and Dr. Carolyn Nash, pediatrician, Child Advocacy Center.

Building Resiliency in Young Children Through the Pandemic & Beyond will focus on ideas that will help your child develop resiliency, a strength that can help them thrive during times of stress, such as the current pandemic. A booklet with exercises and information is available as part of this presentation.

The third session will be on May 18, with Nicole Tank, prevention

supervisor, Children’s Wisconsin and Morgan Wolosek, family and youth services supervisor, Children’s Wisconsin.

Finding Balance – Helping Your Child Cope with Change will focus on helping children learn to cope with change. Leaders will look at signs children exhibit when struggling with change, how to find balance for ourselves and our children and ways to develop the skills to overcome challenges.

Registration is free and required to receive a link via email the day before. Register here at www.unitedwaymc.org/EYCSeries.

