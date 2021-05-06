Matthew Gemaehlich

WAUSAU – IncredibleBank announced this week the addition of Matthew Gemaehlich to the bank’s loan processing team as its loan services manager.

In his new position, Gemaehlich will hold responsibilities for planning and directing IncredibleBank’s post-servicing activities for mortgage, consumer and business loans through the entire lending process from booking to payoff. Gemaehlich is also responsible for overseeing operational risk and regulatory compliance for all loans.

Prior to joining IncredibleBank, Gemaehlich held several executive and managerial positions in the financial sector, including positions at Foundation Finance, Associated Bank and IC Systems.

IncredibleBank is headquartered in Wausau.

