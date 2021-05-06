(Milwaukee)-Summerfest has revealed its full 2021 lineup.

The lineup includes The Jonas Brothers, Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, Dave Matthews Band, Nelly, Luke Bryan, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Chris Stapleton.

The Big Gig released the full lineup Thursday morning.

Summerfest will take place over three consecutive weekends (Thursdays-Saturdays) Sept. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, 2021.

To view the full lineup and purchase tickets visit Summerfest.com

Times and stage locations, as well as additional headliners, will be announced in the coming weeks.

