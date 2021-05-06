By Shereen Siewert

One of three suspects charged in connection with the December shooting death of a 20-year-old Marshfield man has been bound over for arraignment and trial in the case.

Jared Carl, 19, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, resisting or obstructing an officer and possession of THC with intent to deliver, all in connection with Christian Schauer’s death. The victim’s body was discovered Dec. 29 by a fur trapper.

Early in the investigation, Carl claimed his father, Shawn Carl, shot Schauer in an argument over marijuana. Now, prosecutors say Jared Carl and a co-defendant, Audrey Benson, lured Schauer to a remote area on false pretenses after Jared Carl said there was a “price on the victim’s head.”

On February 9, 50-year-old Shawn R. Carl, was arrested on charges of first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Christian Schauer and for possession of a fully automatic rifle. But those charges were modified March 8 as a result of the new revelations. Shawn Carl now faces charges of harboring or aiding a felon, theft, resisting or obstructing an officer and two firearms-related charges. He is free after posting a $50,000 cash bond.

Benson, of Marshfield, also faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, in addition to charges of hiding a corpse and resisting or obstructing an officer. Benson, who is held on a $75,000 cash bond with the first $15,000 to be paid in cash, has a scheduling conference set for June 7.

Circuit Judge Suzanne O’Neill, during a court appearance last week, found probable cause to bind Jared Carl over for trial. An arraignment is set for June 21.

Jared Carl remains jailed on a $1 million cash bond.

